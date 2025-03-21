LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London's Heathrow Airport has been closed due to power outage caused by a major fire at a nearby electrical substation.The complete shutdown of Heathrow, one of the world's busiest airports, led to massive disruption in air travel across the world, reports say.More than 1,300 flights could be canceled From the airport in west London Friday, and it is estimated to affect the travel of around 145,000 passengers.A number of flights were forced to divert to airports around the world, as airlines came to know about the closure while the passenger planes were mid air, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24.At least 120 flights were diverted half way through the journey to alternate airports in Europe, it added.Thousands of homes were in blackout due to fire at the North Hyde Electricity Substation in Hayes, near the airport, while 150 people were evacuated from surrounding properties.The cause of the fire is not yet known.'I'm receiving updates on the fast-moving situation at Heathrow Airport. I'm grateful to emergency services responding to the fire, and National Grid for working to restore power to the airport and homes,' UK Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said in a message posted on X.The traffic emergency occurred on the busiest day of the week at the busiest airport in Europe, and this is the first time in 15 years that Heathrow airport is completely shut down, BBC quoted Travel journalist Simon Calder as saying.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX