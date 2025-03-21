BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Households in Belgium remained more negative in March amid rising pessimism over the general economic situation in the country and unemployment woes, the National Bank of Belgium said on Friday.The consumer sentiment index dropped to -10 in March from -4.0 in the previous month. The resurgence in February was almost wiped out by the fall in March.Expectations concerning the general economic situation in Belgium have slipped to their lowest level since November 2022, with the corresponding index falling markedly to -35 from -24 in February.Meanwhile, the index measuring households' expectations concerning their own financial situation remained unchanged at -3.0 in March. However, their saving intentions dropped to 17 from 20.Concerns over worsening unemployment also increased significantly, with the respective index rising to 20 from 8.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX