WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are trading way below the flatline amidst tensions attributed to geopolitical developments and the turbulent trade tariff environment. Concerns about economic growth in the U.S. also weighed on sentiment.Overall crypto market capitalization erased more than a percent overnight and is currently at $2.75 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume declined more than 29 percent to $74 billion.The decline in crypto prices as well as the resultant dip in market capitalization came also amidst the Dollar's recent surge driven by the drop in risk appetite. The six-currency Dollar Index which measures the Dollar's surge against a basket of 6 currencies is currently at 103.98, versus 103.85 a day ago and 103.43 two days ago. Developments in Middle East as well as Eastern Europe, trade war jitters and fears of a slower easing in monetary policy by the Fed boosted demand for the greenback.Bitcoin's lackluster performance also contrasted sharply with the recent rally in the prices of Gold attributed largely to safe-haven demand. Despite an overnight decline of 0.17 percent, Gold Futures (April settlement) is still trading with year-to-date gains of more than 15 percent. Bitcoin has on the contrary slipped almost 10 percent till date in 2025.Regulatory clarifications on Bitcoin and crypto mining also failed to lift crypto market sentiment. In a clarification issued on Thursday, by its Division of Corporation Finance, the Securities and Exchange Commission sought to provide greater clarity on the application of federal securities laws to crypto assets.The SEC clarified that mining activities in connection with Protocol Mining, do not involve the offer and sale of securities within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Accordingly, participants in mining activities do not need to register transactions with the Commission under the Securities Act. The SEC declared that proof-of-work crypto mining, both solo and pooled, were outside its jurisdiction.Strong inflows to Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. on Thursday also failed to retrieve market sentiment for the leading cryptocurrency. Bitcoin-based ETF products had recorded inflows of $166 million on Thursday as compared with $12 million a day earlier.The CMC Fear and Greed Index, a proprietary tool developed by CoinMarketCap to measure the emotional state of the market is currently at 27 denoting 'Fear'. It was at 31 (Fear) a day ago.Bitcoin (BTC) slipped 1.4 percent overnight to trade at $84,112.30. It is currently trading 23 percent below the all-time-high at $109,114.88 recorded on January 20. The original cryptocurrency traded between $86,481.36 and $83,647.19 during the past 24 hours.The leading cryptocurrency with a market share of 60.6 percent is trading with gains of 1.2 percent in the past week and losses of more than 12 percent over the 30-day horizon. Bitcoin has slipped 9.94 percent on a year-to-date basis.Ethereum has dropped more than a percent overnight and its current trading price of $1,965.50 is 60 percent below its all-time-high. The leading alternate coin has gained 3.2 percent during the past week, limiting losses to 27.8 percent over the past 30 days and 41 percent till date in 2025.The most valued alternate coin that dominates 8.6 percent of the overall crypto market ranged between $2,009.15 and $1,952.24 in the past 24 hours.4th ranked XRP (XRP) slipped 4.1 percent overnight to trade at $2.38, around 38 percent below the all-time high touched in January 2018. The cryptocurrency has however gained 14.7 percent till date in 2025.5th ranked BNB (BNB) edged up 0.26 percent overnight and 9.4 percent in the past week at its current trading price of $634.75. BNB is currently trading 20 percent below the all-time high touched on December 4, 2024.The price of 6th ranked Solana (SOL) dropped 3.1 percent overnight. With weekly gains of 0.22 percent, SOL is currently trading at $126.65, around 57 percent below its record high on November 23, 2024.8th ranked Cardano (ADA) shed 2.8 percent overnight to trade at $0.7044. ADA is currently trading 77 percent below the record high touched in September 2021.9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) lost 2.8 percent overnight to trade at $0.1669. Having lost 1.7 percent in the past week, DOGE is trading 77 percent below the previous peak scaled in May 2021.10th ranked TRON (TRX) rallied 2.3 percent overnight to trade at $0.2345. TRX has added close to 5.8 percent in the past week. The trading price is 47 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high recorded on December 4, 2024.