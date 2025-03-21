BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks are exhibiting weakness on Friday amid concerns about the outlook for global economic growth due to the impact of Trump's tariffs. The U.S. President's reciprocal tariffs are set to take effect on April 2.The benchmark CAC 40 is down 51.75 points or 0.64% at 8,042.45STMicroElectronics is down nearly 3%. Eurofins Scientific is down 2.3% on profit taking after recent gains. Teleperformance, Accor, Kering and Renault are down 1.6 to 2.1%.Schneider Electric, Capgemini, Thales, L'Oreal, Stellantis, Publicis Groupe, Bouygues" Saint Gobain and LVMH are down 0.8 to 1.4%.Carrefour is gaining about 0.75%. Societe Generale, Danone, BNP Paribas and Air Liquide are up with modest gains.In economic news, a report from statistical office INSEE showed France's manufacturing climate indicator edged down to 96 in March from 97 in February. Meanwhile, the economic uncertainty gauge fell to 25 from 29 in February.Meanwhile, France's business climate indicator edged up to 97 in March from 96 in February, inching higher toward its long-term average of 100. The employment climate indicator rose to 96, staying below its long-term average for the tenth consecutive month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX