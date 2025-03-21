Anzeige
21.03.2025 12:54 Uhr
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 21

MID-WYND INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Date: 21 March 2025

Net Asset Value

The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 20 March 2025, the unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:

Capital only: 757.46p

Including income: 756.86p

Enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: cosec@junipartners.com

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500


