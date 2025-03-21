WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order directing the Secretary of Education to take necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Department of Education and return education authority to the States.In the order, he wants the Secretary to continue to ensure the effective and uninterrupted delivery of services, programs, and benefits of the Department on which Americans rely.The Order also directs that programs or activities receiving any remaining Department of Education funds will not advance DEI or gender ideology.Trump explained his decision to dismantle the Department of Education saying that Federal government control of education has failed students, parents, and teachers.Closing the Department of Education and moving education back to the states was one of the promises Trump had made during his presidential campaign.Since its inception in 1979, the Department of Education has spent more than $3 trillion without improving student achievement as measured by standardized National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) scores, the White House said in a fact sheet published on Thursday.Federal taxpayers spent around $200 billion in additional education funding during COVID-19, which, given the substantial learning loss that resulted, typifies the ineffectiveness of the current federally driven model, it added.Mathematics and reading scores are down in public schools, despite per-pupil spending having increased by more than 245 percent since the 1970s, indicating that more spending does not mean better education, according to the White House.Secretary of Education Linda McMahon made it clear that closing the Department does not mean cutting off funds from those who depend on them. 'We will continue to support K-12 students, students with special needs, college student borrowers, and others who rely on essential programs. We're going to follow the law and eliminate the bureaucracy responsibly by working through Congress to ensure a lawful and orderly transition,' she said in a statement.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX