WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump, using emergency powers, has signed an Executive Order to expedite the process to boost mineral production in the country.He directed the head of each executive department and agency involved in the permitting of mineral production to provide to the Chair of the NEDC within 10 days a list of all mineral production projects for which permit applications have been submitted.Within 10 days of the submission of such lists, the heads of agencies must identify priority projects that can be immediately approved, and take action to expedite and issue the relevant permits.The Chair of the NEDC is required to submit to the Executive Director of the Permitting Council mineral production projects to be considered as transparency projects on the Permitting Dashboard.Within 15 days of receiving the submission, the Executive Director will publish the list of selected projects and establish schedules for expedited review.Secretary of the Interior has been directed to identify and provide a list of all Federal lands known to hold mineral deposits and reserves.Land use plans under the Federal Land Policy and Management Act will be amended to prioritize mineral production and mining related purposes as the primary land uses in these areas.The order urges the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of the Interior, the Secretary of Agriculture, and the Secretary of Energy to identify as many sites as possible on Federal land managed by their respective agencies that may be suitable for leasing or development for the construction of private commercial mineral production centers.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX