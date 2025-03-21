PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech economic confidence improved for the second straight month in March, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.The economic sentiment index climbed to 99.5 in March from 97.8 in the previous month.The business confidence indicator stood at 99.6 versus 98.0 in February. Business confidence in the economy increased in March across all sectors.The industrial confidence index rose to 94.8 from 93.5, and the sentiment index in trade climbed to 102.2 from 99.9 in the previous month.Data showed confidence among consumers also strengthened in November, and the sentiment index advanced to 98.8 from 96.6 in February.The share of households expecting their financial situation to deteriorate over the next twelve months decreased slightly compared with February, the survey said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX