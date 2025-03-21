BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 08.10 A.M. ET).In the GreenAllurion Technologies Inc. (ALUR) is up over 64% at $3.75. Impact BioMedical Inc. (IBO) is up over 49% at $3.11. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (PNBK) is up over 31% at $1.39. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (RNAZ) is up over 31% at $1.01. DSS, Inc. (DSS) is up over 21% at $1.12. Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC) is up over 20% at $54.00. LakeShore Biopharma Co., Ltd (LSB) is up over 10% at $2.32. Sera Prognostics, Inc. (SERA) is up over 9% at $4.29. TEN Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (XHLD) is up over 8% at $1.08. Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT) is up over 7% at $2.90.In the RedTELA Bio, Inc. (TELA) is down over 18% at $1.90. Planet Labs PBC (PL) is down over 14% at $3.63. Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARTV) is down over 13% at $3.50. Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) is down over 10% at $6.61. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) is down over 10% at $4.80. NanoVibronix, Inc. (NAOV) is down over 8% at $4.06. Eyenovia, Inc. (EYEN) is down over 8% at $1.32. InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) is down over 7% at $3.01. Savara Inc. (SVRA) is down over 7% at $2.63. Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (GDHG) is down over 6% at $1.24.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX