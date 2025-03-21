Elicity Public Relations: Texas Rangers Infielder Jake Burger, and His Wife Ashlyn, Announce the Burger Family Foundation - Aptly on World Down Syndrome Day

Texas Rangers infielder Jake Burger and his wife Ashlyn proudly announce The Burger Family Foundation today (3/21) appropriately on World Down Syndrome Day. Inspired by their daughter, Penelope, who was diagnosed with Down Syndrome, The Burger Family Foundation started as a dream to make a difference and has turned into a mission to champion inclusion, celebrate abilities, and support families in meaningful ways. Through direct financial assistance, therapy, community, and the healing power of ranch life, The Burger Family Foundation is building spaces that foster hope, purpose, and belonging.

The Burger Family Foundation Logo



One arm of the foundation, Pens Pearls, aims to provide direct financial support to families, ensuring every child and adult with disabilities has access to the resources they need to live fulfilling, purposeful lives. The Burger Family Foundation is also working towards opening The Lucky Ranch, a haven for growth, healing, and connection, combining equine therapy, specialized programs, and community support to create a one-of-a-kind experience for individuals with Disabilities and their families. Additionally, their exclusive #21 apparel collection is available for pre-ordering now. Every purchase directly fuels the mission of The Burger Family Foundation.

The Burger Family Foundation is set to host their first event on August 10 at Globe Life Field. They have partnered up with the Texas Rangers to host "Down Syndrome Day at the Ballpark" when the Rangers take on the Phillies - more information to come.

"When we got Penelope's diagnosis we knew God gave us a special gift and a special platform to be able to support and advocate for the Down Syndrome community," says Ashlyn. "This foundation is dedicated to creating opportunities for individuals with Down Syndrome and their families, and giving back to a community who's already given so much to us."

"Incredibly honored and blessed by the Rangers ownership, front office and family for allowing us to host a Down Syndrome Day at Globe Life," shares Jake. "Not only is it an honor for us and our daughter Penelope, but for the incredible Down syndrome community in North Texas. We seek to spread awareness and joy throughout this community on how amazing and incredible people with Down Syndrome are to us. The Rangers along with our foundation are able to accomplish that through this day, we invite all families that have a closeness with Down Syndrome to attend and those who are seeking to learn more. We are so excited to host the lucky few at our game and the excitement that all Rangers fans bring to globe life every single game!"

As the only active MLB player with a child with Down Syndrome, Jake kicked off his tenure with the Rangers by changing his jersey number to 21 to represent Trisomy 21 and the extra copy of the 21st chromosome those with Down Syndrome carry.

To learn more about The Burger Family Foundation visit https://www.burgerfamilyfoundation.org/ or follow them on Instagram @burgerfamilyfoundation .

Additional family photos can be downloaded HERE .

