JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - One of the Israeli hostages released by Hamas told the UN Security Council of his 491-day ordeal in captivity, and called on the United Nations to make efforts to bring all the remaining hostages home.Taken from his home in Kibbutz Be'eri on 2023 October 7, Eli Sharabi was held underground, chained, starved and subjected to psychological and physical abuse.'I have come back from hell,' he told ambassadors. 'I was kept mostly underground in Hamas terror tunnels.held captive in the darkness, isolated from the world by Hamas terrorists.''For 491 days. I held on to hope, I imagined the life we would rebuild, I dreamt of seeing my family again,' he added.However, only when he returned home last month, he learned the truth that his wife and two daughters had been killed by Hamas on the day he was captured.Sharabi detailed the horrors of captivity, describing how hostages were deprived of food, medical care and basic hygiene.'We had to beg for food, beg to use the bathroom. Begging was our existence,' he said, adding, 'Hamas [terrorists] ate like kings while [we] starved.'Sharabi was freed on February 8 as part of the hostage release and ceasefire deal. After his release, Sharabi met both U.S. President Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, narrating the plight of hostages and appealing for their release.'Now, I am here before you at the United Nations to say - bring them all home. No more excuses, no more delays. If you stand for humanity, prove it. Bring them all home,' he said.