CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Anxiety about the potential delay in further monetary easing by the Fed weighed heavily on market sentiment. Concerns about economic slowdown in the U.S. also dampened market mood.Wall Street Futures are trading deep in the red. European benchmarks are trading with heavy losses. Asian markets also finished trading on a mostly negative note.The Dollar Index strengthened further. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices slipped after the massive surge on Thursday. Gold edged down amidst the dollar's strength. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined mixed.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 41,624.30, down 0.78% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,613.50, down 0.87% Germany's DAX at 22,796.35, down 0.94% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,653.55, down 0.56% France's CAC 40 at 8,028.69, down 0.81% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,406.15, down 0.82% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 37,677.06, down 0.20% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,932.10, up 0.17% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,364.83, down 1.29% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,689.72, down 2.19%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0833, down 0.11% GBP/USD at 1.2938, down 0.22% USD/JPY at 148.70, down 0.07% AUD/USD at 0.6287, down 0.25% USD/CAD at 1.4356, up 0.21% Dollar Index at 103.95, up 0.09%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.213%, down 0.47% Germany at 2.7545%, down 0.88% France at 3.456%, down 0.46% U.K. at 4.7175%, up 1.47% Japan at 1.498%, down 1.77%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (May) at $71.86, down 0.19%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $68.05, down 0.03%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $3,043.60, down 0.01%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $83,789.08, down 1.71% Ethereum at $1,951.44, down 2.07% XRP at $2.37, down 4.21% BNB at $633.18, up 1.32% Solana at $126.00, down 3.65%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX