Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2025) - Yulena Wan, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Hamilton Community Foundation and her team, joined Karoline Hunter, Director, Business Transformation, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) to open the market to welcome the Shareholder Association for Research and Education ("SHARE") and promote the value of more diverse and inclusive capital markets and the participation by diverse leaders and businesses.





For 25 years, SHARE has been a Canadian leader in responsible investment services, providing shareholder engagement, advisory services, research, leadership development, and policy advocacy for a growing network of Canadian pension plans, universities, foundations, Indigenous trusts and other institutions. With SHARE's support, these organizations are advocating for better corporate sustainability practices, exercising their proxy voting rights responsibly, and promoting greater transparency and accountability across capital markets.

