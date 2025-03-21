Segway APAC: Segway Hosts 2025 APAC & MET Distributors' Conference in Istanbul

ENGAGE • EXPLORE • EVOLVE - Unveiling the Next Chapter of Innovation and Growth

ISTANBUL, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- March 12-14, 2025 - Segway successfully hosted its annual APAC & MET Distributors' Conference in Istanbul, Turkey, bringing together key partners from across Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Held at the iconic Hilton Bosphorus, the event was themed "ENGAGE • EXPLORE • EVOLVE", underscoring the brand's commitment to deepening partnerships, exploring market opportunities, and evolving through innovation.

Global Launch Momentum Builds with Regional Rollouts

Following its global debut at CES earlier this year, Segway's 3rd generation product lineup has continued to attract worldwide attention. In March, regional launch activities commenced in Australia, Thailand, and Russia, paving the way for broader market expansion. The Istanbul conference served as a pivotal moment to introduce the next-generation models to APAC and MET partners, ahead of their upcoming market rollouts - including the official launch in Turkey scheduled for June.

Strategic Vision and Business Roadmap

The conference opened with a comprehensive strategic update from Segway's leadership team, covering key aspects of the 2025 Business Priorities, After-sales Service Strategy, and Long-term Growth Roadmap.

The 2025 business focus emphasized deeper partner collaboration, agile market adaptation, and digital transformation. To further enhance customer satisfaction and operational efficiency, the team unveiled an upgraded After-sales Service Strategy, which includes more localized service solutions, enhanced support infrastructure, and smarter digital tools for post-purchase care.

These initiatives reaffirm Segway's long-term commitment to building a strong, scalable, and sustainable ecosystem together with its global distributors.

New Product Launches and 3rd Generation Lineup Highlights

A central highlight of the conference was the unveiling of Segway's upgraded 3rd generation lineup, underscoring the brand's commitment to staying at the forefront of personal transportation through continuous innovation in technology, design, performance, and safety.

The latest product line integrates cutting-edge smart features and safety technologies, including:

AirLock hands-free proximity unlocking

SegRide stability enhancement system

SegRange optimization long range technology

Segway Traction Control System

Segway Anti-Lock Braking System (E-ABS)

Smart TFT multi-function display

Battery Management System 2.0

Enhanced Segway Mobility App ((formerly Segway-Ninebot App)

Navigation Feature for smarter, guided rides

This new generation redefines user experience and sets a new benchmark for the industry.

GT Series - High Performance SuperScooters

Replacing the legendary GT2 and GT1, the all-new GT3 Pro and GT3 are designed for riders who demand peak performance and exhilarating ride quality.

GT3 Pro: Top speed of 80 km/h (49.7 mph), 0-48 km/h (0-30 mph) in just 3.9 seconds, and a range of up to 138 km (86 miles), powered by dual 3,500W motors and a 2,160Wh battery. Dual-piston hydraulic disc brakes with S-ABS and full suspension ensure control and comfort even at high speeds.

GT3: A more accessible version delivering 50 km/h (31 mph) top speed, 72 km (45 miles) range, and a smooth ride through front and rear suspension.

Both models are equipped with a smart 2.4-inch color TFT display, real-time ride stats, Bluetooth, and more, elevating the ride experience.

Top speed: 45 km/h (28 mph), range: 80 km (50 miles), and 0-24 km/h (0-15 mph) in just 2.4 seconds.

Equipped with dual hydraulic suspension front and rear, SegRide stability system, FlashCharge 3.5-hour charging, Apple Find My integration, and full 360° lighting system with underglow.

Ideal for both workday commutes and weekend city cruising.

Max G3 - Flagship Daily CommuterThe all-new Ninebot Max G3 elevates everyday commuting with luxury and performance:

F Series - Comfortable, All-round Commuters

The new Ninebot F3 and F3 Pro bring enhanced comfort and versatility:

Front hydraulic and rear elastomer suspension, larger footboard, and range up to 71 km (44 miles) with a cruising speed of 32 km/h (20 mph).

Designed to balance practicality, comfort, and affordability, ideal for mainstream urban riders.

E Series - Compact, Lightweight Entry-Level Option

The E3 and E3 Pro offer excellent value for first-time users:

Lightweight magnesium frame, one-click foldability, underglow lighting with 265 colors, and built-in traction control system.

Designed for portability and ease of use without compromising on safety or style - a perfect gateway to the Segway experience.

Each product was presented with real-time demo sessions, allowing participants to experience firsthand the seamless ride quality, ergonomic design, and smart integration that define Segway's latest innovation.

Local Market Insights and Collaborative Sharing

A special panel discussion focused on market insights in Turkey, featuring guest speakers from Red Bull Türkiye, SND, and local Segway marketing teams. They shared impactful marketing case studies, successful brand collaborations, and localized strategies that have helped deepen consumer engagement and drive market growth.

Segway remains committed to empowering green mobility through continuous innovation and local collaboration. As the company enters a new chapter of growth, it looks forward to evolving together with its partners and delivering smarter, safer, and more sustainable solutions around the world.

With a forward-thinking approach and a focus on user-centric design, Segway will continue to push the boundaries of personal transportation-bridging technology and lifestyle in meaningful ways. Whether through next-generation product development, strategic global partnerships, or localized experiences, the brand remains dedicated to creating a better-connected and eco-friendly future for all.

About Segway

Segway transformed micromobility in 1999 with the revolutionary Personal Transporter, igniting global curiosity about the future of personal transportation. With a mission of "Simply Moving", Segway is dedicated to simplifying how people and goods move, improving efficiency, and enhancing the overall experience of everyday life.

For decades, Segway has continuously set new benchmarks in short-distance transportation and consumer robotics, constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation. Today, as the global leader in micromobility solutions, Segway's offerings have evolved far beyond its origins. From e-scooters and GoKarts to e-bikes, powersports vehicles, and personal robots, Segway is pioneering the future of mobility with breakthrough technology, delivering innovative products that redefine the way we move. Discover more at https://ap-en.segway.com/.

