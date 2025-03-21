Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2025) - What would you do if your entire career was on the line? In About Not Losing, Dr. James Ogsbury takes readers inside the gripping world of a medical malpractice trial-where medicine, law, and human lives collide. This intimate and eye-opening memoir is now available in hardcover, paperback, and ebook format at his publishing house, Something Or Other Publishing (SOOP), Amazon, and other major book retailers. The ebook is available at a special discounted price for a limited time to celebrate the release.

A Trial That Changed Everything

When a patient's tragic outcome leads to a lawsuit, a respected neurosurgeon, a Native American psychologist, and a veteran defense attorney find themselves at the center of a legal battle that threatens to upend their lives. About Not Losing offers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at a malpractice case, revealing the emotional toll and high stakes involved when a doctor's career and reputation hang in the balance.

This memoir is more than a courtroom drama-it explores truth, personal integrity, and the flaws in a legal system that often forces doctors to defend their careers rather than their medical decisions.

An Unfiltered Look at the Justice System

Dr. Ogsbury, a seasoned neurosurgeon with decades of experience, pulls back the curtain on what happens when medicine and law collide. Readers will gain an insider's perspective on the realities of medical lawsuits, the impact on those accused, and the challenge of defending yourself in a system where truth is not always the priority.

By alternating between three key perspectives-a dedicated doctor fighting for his reputation, a psychologist navigating complex cultural and ethical dilemmas, and a defense attorney facing an uphill battle-About Not Losing offers a complex and profoundly human viewpoint on the implications of putting medicine on trial.

Who Should Read This Book?

Medical professionals seeking an inside look at malpractice litigation

Lawyers and legal experts interested in real-world cases

Patients who want to understand the complexities of medical decision-making

Readers who enjoy gripping, real-life courtroom dramas

About the Author

Dr. James Ogsbury is a retired neurosurgeon with over five decades of experience in medicine. He served as the Director of Surgery at Lutheran Hospital, where he played a pivotal role in advancing spine treatment programs. Dr. Ogsbury has advocated for medical integrity and patient-centered care throughout his career. In About Not Losing, he shares a powerful firsthand account of a legal battle that redefined his life and career.

