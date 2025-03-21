Le 21 mars/March 2025
The quarterly rebalancing of the CSE 25 Index will result in the following changes, effective after the close on Friday, March 21, 2025.
Le rééquilibrage trimestriel de l'indice composé du CSE 25 entraînera les modifications suivantes, en vigueur à la fermeture le vendredi 21 mars 2025.
ADDITIONS
Symbol / Issuer / Sector
AIAI / NetraMark Holdings Inc. / Life Sciences
FRG / Forge Resources Corp. / Mining
HG / Hydrograph Clean Power Inc. / Technology
ONCO / Onco-Innovations Limited Life / Sciences
RAIL / Railtown AI Technologies Inc. / Technology
SANU / Sanu Gold Corp. / Mining
DELETIONS
Symbol / Issuer / Sector
IAN / iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc. / Life Sciences
INNO / InnoCan Pharma Corporation / Life Sciences
MRMD / MariMed Inc. / Life Sciences
SCPE / Scope Technologies Corp. / Technology
Deletions from CSE 25 do not necessarily mean a deletion from the Composite.
Les suppressions de CSE 25 ne signifient pas nécessairement une suppression du composite.
For more information about the CSE 25 Index, including the full list of securities and the index methodology, visit the CSE website.
Pour plus d'information sur l'indice composé du CSE 25, incluant la liste complète des titres et la méthodologie indicielle, rendez-vous sur le site Web du CSE.
Contact Information/Coordonnées
Index Management/Gestion de l'indice:
Robert Cook
Senior Vice-President Market Development/Vice-président principal du développement
Robert.Cook@thecse.com (416) 367-7349
Media Relations/Relations avec la presse:
Richard Carleton, CEO
Richard.Carleton@thecse.com (416) 367-7360
© 2025 Newsfile Corp.