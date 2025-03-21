Le 21 mars/March 2025The quarterly rebalancing of the CSE 25 Index will result in the following changes, effective after the close on Friday, March 21, 2025.Le rééquilibrage trimestriel de l'indice composé du CSE 25 entraînera les modifications suivantes, en vigueur à la fermeture le vendredi 21 mars 2025.ADDITIONSSymbol / Issuer / SectorAIAI / NetraMark Holdings Inc. / Life SciencesFRG / Forge Resources Corp. / MiningHG / Hydrograph Clean Power Inc. / TechnologyONCO / Onco-Innovations Limited Life / SciencesRAIL / Railtown AI Technologies Inc. / TechnologySANU / Sanu Gold Corp. / MiningDELETIONSSymbol / Issuer / SectorIAN / iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc. / Life SciencesINNO / InnoCan Pharma Corporation / Life SciencesMRMD / MariMed Inc. / Life SciencesSCPE / Scope Technologies Corp. / TechnologyDeletions from CSE 25 do not necessarily mean a deletion from the Composite.Les suppressions de CSE 25 ne signifient pas nécessairement une suppression du composite.For more information about the CSE 25 Index, including the full list of securities and the index methodology, visit the CSE website.Pour plus d'information sur l'indice composé du CSE 25, incluant la liste complète des titres et la méthodologie indicielle, rendez-vous sur le site Web du CSE.Contact Information/CoordonnéesIndex Management/Gestion de l'indice:Robert CookSenior Vice-President Market Development/Vice-président principal du développementRobert.Cook@thecse.com (416) 367-7349Media Relations/Relations avec la presse:Richard Carleton, CEORichard.Carleton@thecse.com (416) 367-7360