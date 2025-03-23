Changchun, China--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2025) - On the afternoon of March 18, the International Youth Forum on Ice & Snow Culture and Ecological Sustainability was held in Changchun, Jilin Province, China. The forum was jointly organized by the Publicity Office of the CPC Jilin University Committee, the School of Humanities and the College of Journalism and Communication of Jilin University, the Institute for Northeast China and Northeast Asian Studies of Jilin University, and the College of International Education of Jilin University. Dozens of Generation Z youth from more than 30 countries around the world participated in the forum. Jilin Province serves as a center for China's ice and snow economy, a hub for cultural creativity in ice and snow, and a region known for its high-quality winter lifestyle.

At the opening ceremony, Han Xiping, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Jilin University Committee, stated that as one of the earliest universities in China to systematically conduct research on ice and snow, Jilin University has consistently upheld the principles of 'Ice and snow are as valuable as gold and silver,' 'Vigorously develop cold-region ice and snow economies,' and 'Man and nature form a community of life.' The university has made active explorations in theoretical research on the ice and snow economy, the construction of an independent knowledge system, safety and medical support in ice and snow environments, and talent cultivation in ice and snow sports. It has preliminarily established a distinctive theoretical framework for the ice and snow economy and produced rich academic achievements.

During the forum, the Jilin Ice-and-Snow Trend Global Youth Association was officially established. Wu Dajing, Professor at Jilin University, world-class athlete, and member of China's National Men's Short Track Speed Skating Team, Xin Benlu, Professor at Jilin University and Director of the Key Laboratory of Ice & Snow Tourism Resorts Equipment and Intelligent Service Technology under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Jin Xuefei, Deputy Dean of the Third Bethune Hospital of Jilin University, and Tian Xuefei, Senior Reporter at the Local Branch of China Daily, delivered keynote lectures on topics such as ice and snow sports culture, the ice and snow economy, medical support for ice and snow activities, and the international communication of ice and snow culture. Additionally, six Generation Z youth from around the world were invited to share their personal experiences in the segment titled "Snowy Jilin: Sharing Your Winter Memories at 42°N Latitude."

At the Youth Roundtable, young participants engaged in in-depth discussions on the development of Jilin's ice and snow industries, the integration of ice and snow sports with art, and the protection of biodiversity in the Changbai Mountain region. They also shared their unique experiences with ice and snow culture in Jilin. Moreover, international students presented an art performance titled "The Rebirth of Snow - The Charm of Jilin," offering a vivid artistic interpretation of the vibrancy and cultural allure of ice and snow in Jilin Province.

At the opening ceremony of the forum, a micro-film themed on Northeast China's ice and snow culture, titled "Radiant Ice Lanterns: A 'Deer' Blooms", planned and produced by Jilin University, was screened. The film tells the story of Generation Z youth from around the world collaborating to create a Nine-Colored Deer ice lantern-an ancient Chinese legend symbolizing good fortune, showcasing the warm friendship among global Gen Z youth.

It is reported that the International Youth Forum on Ice & Snow Culture and Ecological Sustainability is one of the series of events under the project "Gen Z's Ice & Snow Silk Road Adventure - Changbai Mountain Global University Students Skiing Carnival," organized by Jilin University.

