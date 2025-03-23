Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 23.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: KI-Aktie Syntheia meldet 10.000 User!!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4XN | ISIN: CNE1000002Q2 | Ticker-Symbol: CHU
Tradegate
21.03.25
17:48 Uhr
0,507 Euro
-0,011
-2,20 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5030,51522.03.
0,5090,52921.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SINOPEC
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION0,507-2,20 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.