CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Singapore will on Monday release February figures for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.Overall inflation is expected to rise 1.0 percent on year, easing from 1.2 percent in January. Core CPI is called higher by an annual 0.7 percent, moderating from 0.8 percent in the previous month.Taiwan will provide February numbers for unemployment; in January, the jobless rate was 3.37 percent.Australia will see March results for the manufacturing and services PMIs from Judo Bank; in February, their scores were 50.4 and 50.8, respectively.Japan will see March results for the manufacturing and services PMIs from Jibun Bank; in February, their scores were 49.0 and 53.7, respectively.