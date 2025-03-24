CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The yen fell to 4-day lows of 162.32 against the euro and 169.68 against the Swiss franc, from Friday's closing quotes of 161.46 and 169.00, respectively.Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen slipped to 5-day lows of 193.79 and 149.96 from last week's closing quotes of 192.83 and 149.31, respectively.Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the yen dropped to a 4-day low of 94.26 and a 5-day low of 104.57 from Friday's closing quotes of 93.60 and 104.05, respectively.The yen edged down to 86.08 against the NZ dollar, from Friday's closing value of 85.57.If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 165.00 against the euro, 172.00 against the franc, 195.00 against the pound, 154.00 against the greenback, 97.00 against the aussie, 107.00 against the loonie and 88.00 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX