BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Flash Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are the top economic news due on Monday.At 4.15 am ET, S&P Global publishes France's flash PMI survey data. The factory PMI is expected to rise to 46.2 in March from 45.8 in February. Likewise, the services PMI is seen at 46.3, up from 45.3 a month ago.At 4.30 am ET, Germany's flash PMI survey results are due. Economists expect the factory PMI to improve to 47.1 in March from 46.5 and the services index to climb to 52.3 from 51.1 in the previous month.At 5.00 am ET, Eurozone flash PMI survey data is due. The manufacturing PMI is forecast to climb to 48.3 in March from 47.6 a month ago. The services PMI is forecast to advance to 51.2 from 50.6 in the previous month.At 5.30 am ET, S&P Global publishes UK flash PMI report. Economists expect the services index to rise slightly to 51.2 in March from 51.0 in the prior month. Similarly, the factory PMI is seen at 47.3 compared to 46.9 in the prior month.