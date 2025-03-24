8.5 million asset locations in one platform

Dispelling the myth that reliable nature data is inaccessible and fragmented

NatureAlpha, a dynamic AI fintech business for preeminent nature risk data and analysis, today announced the launch of Geoverse 2.0, its enhanced analytics platform designed to help transform the way companies and investors measure natural world risks.

The evolution of Geoverse 2.0 responds to demand from the finance industry, companies and investment decision makers, burdened with the complexity of nature data and lack of clarity around regulatory disclosures. Geoverse 2.0 provides holistic, accurate and reliable evaluation of natural world risk, across asset classes, in alignment with the Taskforce on Nature-Related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) framework. Thereby empowering companies to knowledgably mitigate their nature risk and investors to make informed decisions to protect their investments, whilst future-proofing for forthcoming nature reporting and disclosure requirements.

Addressing nature's complexity and nuances, Geoverse 2.0 aims to provide multidimensional, automated nature risk and impact analytics, with unprecedented levels of granularity and reliability. Underpinned by AI, enhancements to the platform include: amplified data sources, accelerated calculations, optimised analysis and comprehensive asset locations.

The automation of precision asset location data is a focal element of Geoverse 2.0. NatureAlpha applies 28 geospatial layers, including state of nature and biodiversity layers, to the analysis of 8.5 million asset locations worldwide, delivering 99.5% accuracy. Furthermore, the platform's minimal reliance on human intervention facilitates its competitive pricing.

Driven by technology, the evolution of Geoverse 2.0 delivers on three central components: coverage, velocity and refinement

Coverage Geoverse 2.0 provides unprecedented coverage across asset classes: 11,500 equities worldwide, 1.7 million corporate bonds* and private assets Computes 14.8 billion calculations per second. SLA of 99.5% accuracy of asset location data. 8.5 million precision asset locations worldwide. Produces 130 million monthly data points growing to 300 million by Q4 2025. Future proofed for regulatory disclosures fully aligned with TNFD framework and supports globally recognised reporting standards.

Velocity Automation facilitates access to greater quantities of nature data than ever before. Enables an understanding of the true state of a company's holistic interactions with the natural world. Corporate activities such as M&A, expansion and divestiture automatically reflected in Geoverse 2.0 calculations. Geoverse 2.0 offers dynamic data, such as updated biodiversity policies after companies release earnings. Automated collection ensures rapid presentation post-announcement.

Refinement: Enhancements based on evolving science, technology and frameworks are continually applied. Enhanced Materiality Matrix underpins more granular impact and dependency analysis. Multidimensional unmanaged risk calculations now draw on LLMs to extract enhanced data points across company reports, policies, controls, or disclosures mitigating key nature-related risks.



Nick Hough-Robbins, CEO at NatureAlpha, said: "The optimisation of Geoverse 2.0 underscores NatureAlpha's commitment to remaining at the forefront of quality nature data provision. We want to partner with clients to remove the data burden whilst empowering companies and investors to knowledgably manage their natural world risk. Our application of AI, dynamism and agility sets us apart from competitors, enabling us to rapidly exploit technological developments in the delivery of ground breaking nature data and analytics.

"Too often we hear that financial institutions are challenged by the inaccessibility and fragmentation of comprehensive, quality nature data, preventing action from being taken. We must dispel this common misconception, as the data is available now and it is time to act."

Powered in partnership with Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

This press release is for journalists and informational purposes only; it is not financial advice and should not be relied upon for investment decisions. It does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or inducement to buy or sell securities. Opinions expressed reflect the authors' views but are not guarantees. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and market conditions, with actual results potentially differing materially. Past performance does not indicate future outcomes. Investing involves risk, including potential capital loss.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250324805768/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Ali Ring, Communications Consultant NatureAlpha: ali.ring@naturealpha.ai