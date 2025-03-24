Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Gold-Highflyer startet durch - Mega-Bohrprogramm sorgt für Kursfantasie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.03.2025 08:06 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Sale of Lindsell Train Limited Shares

Finanznachrichten News

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Sale of Lindsell Train Limited Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 24

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc

24 March 2025

Sale of Lindsell Train Limited Shares

The Board of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc ("LTIT") announces that it has agreed to sell thirty-two of its shares in Lindsell Train Limited ("LTL") for cash to the executive employees of LTL.

The shares will be sold at LTL's prevailing market price of £8,489.22 per share, last calculated on 28 February 2025. The effective sale on 24 March 2025 will reduce LTIT's holding to 6,301 shares of LTL.

-ENDS-

Enquiries:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3008 4910


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.