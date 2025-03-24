The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Sale of Lindsell Train Limited Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 24
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc
24 March 2025
Sale of Lindsell Train Limited Shares
The Board of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc ("LTIT") announces that it has agreed to sell thirty-two of its shares in Lindsell Train Limited ("LTL") for cash to the executive employees of LTL.
The shares will be sold at LTL's prevailing market price of £8,489.22 per share, last calculated on 28 February 2025. The effective sale on 24 March 2025 will reduce LTIT's holding to 6,301 shares of LTL.
