New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) Half-yearly Results 24-March-2025 / 07:01 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC This announcement constitutes regulated information. UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31st DECEMBER 2024 INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE The Company's objective is to achieve long-term total return through capital growth and income. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 31st December 30th June % 2024 2024 Change PERFORMANCE Net assets (GBP '000) 120,167* 137,861 (12.84) Net asset value per Ordinary share 169.19p* 194.11p (12.84) Mid-market price per Ordinary share 107.50p* 131.50p (18.25) Discount of price to net asset value 36.5% 32.3% Six months ended Six months ended 31st December 2024 31st December 2023 Total Return** 0.41% 3.38% IA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares (total return) 2.89% 5.52% MSCI AC World Index (total return, sterling adjusted) 6.76% 7.19% MSCI UK Index (total return) 1.64% 5.58% Six months ended Six months ended 31st December 31st December 2024 2023 REVENUE Return (GBP'000) 1,801 1,467 Return per Ordinary share 2.54p 2.07p Proposed dividend per Ordinary share 1.70p 1.70p Dividend paid per Ordinary share 1.70p 1.70p TOTAL RETURN** Return (GBP'000) 689 4,238 Net assets (dividend and B Share issue added back) 0.41% 3.38% Net assets* (12.84)% 2.41% * After return of capital (B Shares)

** The total return figure for the Company represents the revenue and capital return shown in the statement of comprehensive income before dividends paid, the B Share redemption payment and after deducting B Share issue costs.

INTERIM REPORT

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

PERFORMANCE

Your Company generated a total return of 0.41% over the six months to 31st December 2024. After dividends and the return of capital the net asset value (NAV) per ordinary share fell to 169.19p. By comparison, the Investment Association's Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares Index gained 2.89%. The MSCI AC World Total Return Index gained 6.76% in sterling while the MSCI UK Total Return Index rose 1.64%. Over the period, UK government bonds declined 1.06%. Further information is provided in the investment manager's report.

Your Company made a revenue profit for the six months of GBP1,801,000 (2023: GBP1,467,000).

RETURN OF CAPITAL

Following a general meeting in July 2024, GBP17 million was returned to shareholders in August by way of a "B" share issue and a subsequent redemption of the shares at a price of 24p per B share. Following the scheme, your Company's total issued share capital and voting rights were unchanged. The scheme involved reducing your Company's holdings across the board with a view broadly to maintaining in percentage terms the asset allocation, including the allocation to cash. As a result, the portfolio's risk profile was broadly unchanged.

CHANGE OF INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE

At the annual general meeting on 5th December 2024, shareholders approved the proposal by your Board to change the investment objective from long-term capital growth to long-term total return through capital growth and income.

GEARING AND DIVIDENDS

Your Company has no borrowings. It ended the period under review with cash representing 13.56% of its NAV and is likely to maintain a significant cash position. In respect of the six months to 31st December 2024, your Directors have declared an interim dividend of 1.70p per share (2023: 1.70p).

DISCOUNT

Your Company's shares continued to trade at a significant discount to their NAV during the period under review. The Board keeps this issue under review.

OUTLOOK President Trump's policies of deregulation, tax cuts and import tariffs should generate economic growth in the US and provide an element of support for US stocks in the short term but may stoke inflation. If overall equity markets weaken in response to renewed inflation fears, lowly-rated equities in the UK and in emerging markets may prove defensive. US and UK inflation is already proving more persistent than previously expected, with the result that the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England may keep their official interest rates higher for longer. In such circumstances, investments in shorter-dated bonds should provide a measure of protection while your Company's significant allocation to cash will generate income.

NET ASSET VALUE

Your Company's unaudited NAV at 28th February 2025 was 169.15p.

Geoffrey Howard-Spink

Chairman

24th March 2025

INVESTMENT MANAGER'S REPORT

MARKET REVIEW

Investor enthusiasm about the commercial potential of artificial intelligence (AI) led to gains for US technology stocks, up 8.56% in sterling over the period under review. As a result, concentration in the US equity market ended 2024 at an historically high level, with just ten companies accounting for 32% of the market. While prospects for technology companies seemed clear, high valuations and exuberant investor sentiment left some stocks priced for perfection.

Since taking office, President Trump has expanded on his policy agenda of trade tariffs, immigration control, onshoring of manufacturing, deregulation and lower taxes. These policies may stimulate the economy in the short-term but they could ultimately prove inflationary and lead to interest rates remaining higher for longer. The Federal Reserve cut its official rate in December by a quarter percentage point to 4.25-4.5% but the pace of cuts is expected to slow, with rates expected to fall by just one half of a point in 2025.

UK equities underperformed, up only 1.64%, with the economy having stalled. In February 2025, the Bank of England cut its official rate by a quarter point to 4.5% and reduced its growth forecast for this year to just 0.75%. Inflation is, however, proving sticky, with the Bank forecasting a peak of 3.7% in 2025, well above its 2% target. Low growth and higher prices are an unattractive combination, suggesting the need for caution about prospects for smaller companies, which tend to be more sensitive to domestic trends than larger stocks trading on low valuations. UK government bonds fell 1.06% over the period as investor fears about higher public sector borrowing intensified.

Dollar strength proved a headwind for equities in emerging markets and Asia excluding Japan, up 1.28% and 3.31% in sterling respectively over the period. Chinese policy makers increased economic stimulus but slower growth, inflation close to zero and President Trump's tariffs weighed on investor sentiment. Equities in Europe excluding the UK fell 4.04% in sterling because of fractured political leadership in France and Germany and the impact of cheap Chinese electric vehicle imports on Germany's economy. By contrast with the US and UK however, the European Central Bank (ECB) expects eurozone inflation to be close to target in 2025 and 2026. In response, the ECB cut its key policy rate by a quarter point to 3% in December, with a similar cut in March 2025. Japan's economy is growing faster than its long-term potential growth rate and the Bank of Japan is confident price increases are sustainable at its 2% target.

PORTFOLIO REVIEW

Your Company's total return was 0.41% over the six months to 31st December 2024. By comparison, the Investment Association (IA) Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares sector, a peer group of multi-asset funds with allocations to equities in the 40-85% range, rose 2.89%. The MSCI AC World Total Return and MSCI UK All Cap Total Return Indices rose 6.76% and 1.64% respectively while global bonds rose 2.47%.

In August 2024, GBP17 million was returned to shareholders via a "B" share issue and subsequent redemption. This was achieved through sales of portfolio investments on a broadly pro-rata basis to ensure the portfolio retained a similar investment exposure.

Your Company has maintained the dividend per share for the six months ended 31st December 2024 despite the significant return of capital to shareholders, which reduced the size of the portfolio while the number of shares in issue remained unchanged. The significant number of portfolio holdings managed in accordance with an income mandate, the allocation to bond investments and the cash allocation support the commitment to paying an income.

