City of Industry, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2025) - COSLUS, a well-known brand in dental flossers, has officially obtained Canada's Medical Device License (MDL) certification (Licence number: 112831), a prestigious regulatory approval that underscores the safety, quality, and effectiveness of its water flossers. This milestone places COSLUS among the select few brands recognized for meeting Canada's stringent healthcare standards, further reinforcing its commitment to providing dentist-endorsed solutions for consumers.

The MDL certification comes at a time when oral health is gaining increased attention as a public health priority. Supported by U.S. dental professionals and multiple safety certifications, COSLUS's water flossers are designed to remove up to 99% of plaque, effectively addressing key oral health concerns such as gum disease, sensitivity, and inadequate interdental cleaning.

Industry experts highlight the growing need for effective home-based dental solutions, as the global oral care market is projected to exceed $65 billion by 2030 (Source: Verified Market Reports). As consumers seek professional-grade dental solutions for home use, COSLUS's water flossers integrate cutting-edge technology to deliver superior cleaning performance compared to traditional flossing methods.

The COSLUS Water Teeth Flosser features precision water jet technology, using dual-threaded water jet pulsation at 1400-1800 pulses per minute to remove food particles and bacteria from hard-to-reach areas. With three customizable cleaning modes-soft, pulse, and firm-it caters to individuals with varying dental needs, including those with braces, implants, and gum sensitivity. Additionally, a long-lasting battery provides up to 30 days of continuous use after a three-hour charge, making it suitable for both home and travel use.

Innovative Product Line and Market Recognition

COSLUS continues to expand its product portfolio to meet diverse consumer needs. The COSLUS Portable Cordless Water Flosser offers a lightweight, travel-friendly option, while the COSLUS Water Dental Flosser features stepless speed control with 10 pressure settings and dual-stream technology, ensuring optimal precision cleaning.

These advancements have earned COSLUS widespread market recognition. The brand's water flosser has held the Amazon Best Seller title for two consecutive years in Canada, the United States, and other countries, reflecting strong consumer trust and market success.

Commitment to Quality and Sustainability

With the MDL certification, COSLUS reaffirms its dedication to delivering high-quality, medically approved dental care solutions. The COSLUS Water Teeth Flosser is available through the brand's official online store in Canada and on Amazon. In support of sustainability, the device does not include an adapter but is compatible with any standard 5V USB adapter.

About COSLUS

COSLUS is a cutting-edge brand in oral care technology, dedicated to developing innovative, research-backed solutions for enhancing daily dental hygiene. Through collaboration with dental professionals and ongoing clinical studies, COSLUS strives to set new standards in safe, effective, and accessible oral health care.

