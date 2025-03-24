Markel further enhances Wholesale Claims service with key promotions and Technical Claims Lead hire

LONDON, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL), today announced that it has made three internal promotions and hired a Technical Claims Lead to further enhance its award-winning Wholesale Claims service for brokers, insureds and trading partners.

The quartet of appointments include Dan Thomas, who's joined the business as Marine Technical Claims Lead, where he'll work closely as part of Markel's Marine Liability Claims team with the underwriters by providing feedback on policy wordings and claims insights for both renewal and new business, while fostering relationships with broker partners. He'll also collaborate with the business' Actuarial and Outwards Reinsurance teams, making sure that they're kept abreast of key developments.

Thomas brings a wealth of industry experience and expertise to his role, spanning more than two decades. Previously, he was Head of Marine Claims at Helvetia Global Solutions UK, where he was responsible for managing claims across the organisation's marine portfolio. Prior to this role, Thomas worked for QBE European Operations/British Marine as Head of Technical Adjusting and Steamship Mutual P&I Club. Across these posts, he's gained extensive experience in the marine insurance sector, including marine liability, protection and indemnity, hull and machinery and war.

Based at Markel's London office, Thomas will report to Tim Warren, Claims Manager - Marine Liability.

Complementing Thomas's appointment, Markel has promoted Debbie Larkin to Claims Manager - Energy, Liability and Terrorism, effective March 31. In this role, she'll be responsible for the businesses' Upstream, Midstream and Downstream Energy claims, along with claims written as part of Markel's Sustainable Energy, Conventional Power and Terrorism portfolios. She will lead a dedicated team of claims handlers, maintaining fast response times to resolve claims matters and help to streamline processes to offer an enhanced service for clients.

Larkin has been with Markel for almost two years', spending this time managing all levels of claims within the organisation's Energy, Liability and Terrorism business classes. Previously, she spent 15 years as a lawyer advising insurance carriers on coverage, defence and policy wordings - bringing cross-functional expertise to the business.

Meanwhile, Rachel Tighe has been promoted to Claims Manager - Professional Indemnity (PI), effective immediately. In her new position, Tighe's principal duties will include managing the PI Wholesale Claims team, ensuring they continue to provide a market-leading claims service, ensuring closer broker interaction, and supporting other members in her team with their professional development.

Tighe joined Markel over five years ago, starting at the business as a senior claims adjuster for Markel's PI team, before progressing to Assistant Claims Manager - PI. As a qualified solicitor with more than 14 years of experience in PI and insurance, Tighe brings a wealth of knowledge to the role of Claims Manager - PI. Prior to her arrival at Markel, Tighe worked as a Claims Solicitor at AmTrust Europe Ltd., where she specialised in solicitors PI, financial services PI and construction PI.

The third promotion is Natalie Myhill, who will assume the role of Claims Manager - Financial Institutions (FI). Her primary objectives will involve managing the FI Wholesale Claims team by supporting them in resolving complex claims matters for FI and Fintech clients. She will also carry on building strong relationships with Markel's broker network and collaborate with the organisation's FI and Fintech underwriting teams - keeping them abreast of important claims trends and developments, so they can continue providing tailored coverage to support their clients' evolving risk exposures.

Myhill is a seasoned claims professional with 14 years of experience within the London and Lloyd's markets. She joined Markel in 2020, before receiving two promotions in short succession from Senior Claims Adjuster to Assistant Claims Manager - FI, and now her latest post as Claims Manager - FI and Fintech. Before joining the organisation, she was employed at Sompo International as an AV, Senior Claims Examiner, where she specialised in the Professional Indemnity, D&O and FI classes of business.

In addition to their day-to-day responsibilities, Myhill and Tighe are co-founders of Markel's and DAC Beachcroft's joint initiative 'Mentoring the Market (MTM)', which was launched five years ago to support knowledge transfer and professional development among claims and legal professionals within the insurance sphere. It is their positive contributions both inside and outside of Markel which have led to Myhill and Tighe's recent appointments.

Based at Markel's London office, Tighe and Myhill will report to Jonathan Pestell, Head of Claims - Specialty, and Larkin will be managed by Thomas Upton, Head of Claims - Marine, Energy and Casualty at Markel.

Speaking of Thomas's arrival, Warren comments: "Evolving risks, inflationary pressures and ongoing international supply chain disruptions are continuing to bring uncertainty and an increase in claims for marine insurers. Dan's impressive background and technical expertise in handling complex claims will be of significant importance as we continue to support clients during these uncertain times through our best-in-class claims service and expertise. We look forward to seeing him take our claims service forward in 2025 and beyond."

Building on Warren's sentiment, Chris O'Shea, Managing Director - International Claims, says: "Increasing geopolitical tensions, combined with ongoing regulatory and technological developments, are spearheading the demand for insurance cover and a more technical and pragmatic approach to settling claims disputes across various shorttail and longtail lines.

"Throughout their career journeys at Markel, Debbie, Rachel and Natalie have demonstrated exceptional leadership, stakeholder management and delivered a best-in-class service for broker partners, particularly in light of the economic headwinds that the insurance market will continue to face into the future. With their deep sector knowledge and expertise, I'm looking forward to seeing them elevate Markel's Wholesale Claims operation by leading their respective teams and continuing to deliver a nimble and value add service as we position ourselves for further profitable growth.

O'Shea concludes: "We're also very excited to enhance our expertise with the addition of Dan Thomas. With the increased pressures from social inflation, litigious plaintiff bars and more complex operating environments, Markel has recognised the need to continue to evolve its claims service to best support our clients. The new Technical claims lead role and Dan's experience will be invaluable in ensuring we can assist clients when they need us the most."

About Markel

We are Markel, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we operate the Markel Specialty, Markel International, and Markel Global Reinsurance divisions, as well as State National, our portfolio protection and program services operations, and Nephila, our insurance-linked securities operations. Our broad array of capabilities and expertise allow us to create intelligent solutions for the most complex risk management needs. However, it is our people-and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients-that differentiates us worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2647536/Daniel_Thomas__MARKEL.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2647537/Deborah_Larkin__MARKEL.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2647538/Rachel_Tighe__MARKEL.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2647539/Natalie_Myhill__MARKEL.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2090808/Markel_primary_logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/markel-further-enhances-wholesale-claims-service-with-key-promotions-and-technical-claims-lead-hire-302408347.html