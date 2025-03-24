BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks traded higher on Monday ahead of business activity surveys from the region due later in the day.Investors also awaited greater clarity on U.S. tariffs after U.S. President Donald Trump said there will be 'flexibility' on his reciprocal tariff plan and that he would discuss tariffs with Chinese President Xi Jinping.The pan European STOXX 600 was up 0.4 percent at 551.80 after declining 0.6 percent on Friday.The German DAX climbed 0.6 percent, France's CAC 40 rose 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up half a percent.Higher copper prices lifted miners, with Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore rising 3-4 percent.France's Vivendi SE rose about 1 percent after reducing its stake in Telecom Italia to 18.4 percent.Plus500 gained half a percent. The U.K.-based broker said it would acquire Indian financial services firm Mehta Equities for $20 million.Bayer AG slumped 7 percent. The German agricultural and pharmaceutical group has been ordered by a Georgia state court to pay $2.1 billion in a case involving its Roundup weed killer.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX