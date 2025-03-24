WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell slightly on Monday as investors awaited the outcome of a meeting between U.S. and Russian delegations to discuss ceasefire plan for Russia-Ukraine war.The downside remained capped as the dollar resumed fall after a modest recovery in recent days.Also, last week's U.S. sanctions on Iran and an upcoming boost in OPEC+ supply raised expectations of tighter supply.Benchmark Brent crude prices slipped 0.2 percent to $71.50 a barrel in European trade while WTI crude futures were down 0.1 percent at $68.22.Investors assessed the outlook for ceasefire talks aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war, which could lead to an increase in Russian oil to global markets.According to reports, Washington is eyeing a separate Black Sea maritime ceasefire deal before securing a wider agreement towards a broad ceasefire in Ukraine.Moscow is interested in restoring a deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain from its ports without being attacked.If the deal is revived, Russia would export farm produce and fertilizer through the Black Sea, getting relief from sanctions imposed by western countries.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX