WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold edged up slightly in Asian trade as the dollar resumed fall after a modest recovery in recent days.Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $3,030.34 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up half a percent at $3,062.14.Investors awaited greater clarity on U.S. tariffs after U.S. President Donald Trump said there will be 'flexibility' on his reciprocal tariff plan and that he would discuss tariffs with Chinese President Xi Jinping.On the geopolitical front, U.S. and Russian officials began talks in Saudi Arabia today aimed at making progress towards a broad ceasefire in Ukraine.According to reports, Washington is eyeing a separate Black Sea maritime ceasefire deal before securing a wider agreement towards a broad ceasefire in Ukraine.In economic news, the manufacturing and services flash PMI for March for the U.S., the U.K. and the Euro zone will be in focus as the session progresses.Amid much uncertainty about the U.S. economic outlook, investors look ahead to the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred readings on consumer price inflation along with other reports on durable goods orders, weekly jobless claims and new and pending home sales this week for further direction.New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said in a speech on Friday the U.S. central bank's monetary policy is in the right place and there's no urgency to make any changes to interest rates, given the myriad uncertainties facing the economy.Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee also argued for the Fed standing aside until more clarity emerged.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX