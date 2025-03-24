HLRE Holding Oyj: Bulletin for Q4 and full year 1 February 2024 - 31 January 2025

24.3.2025 10:30:00 EET | HLRE Holding Oyj | Quarterly report

Comparison figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period previous year.

Brief Look at November 2024 - January 2025

Q4 revenue increased by 16% to EUR 23,6 EUR million (EUR 20,3 Million).

Q4 gross profit increased to EUR 8,1 million (EUR 7,4 Million).

Q4 adjusted EBITDA was EUR -2,8 million (EUR -3,2 million).

Q4 net cash from operating activities was EUR -1,5 million (EUR -6,2 Million).

Brief Look at February 2024 - January 2025

Q1-Q4 revenue decreased by 5% to EUR 102,9 EUR million (EUR 108,2 Million).

Q1-Q4 gross profit decreased to EUR 39,7 million (EUR 42,6 Million).

Q1-Q4 adjusted EBITDA decreased to EUR 2,2 million (EUR 3,8 Million).

Q1-Q4 net cash from operating activities was EUR 0,1 million (EUR 4,3 Million).

HLRE HOLDING GROUP EUR Million Nov 24-Jan 25 Q4 Nov 23-Jan 24 Q4 Feb 24-Jan 25 Q1-Q4 Feb 23-Jan 24 Q1-Q4 Revenue 23,6 20,3 102,9 108,2 Gross profit 8,1 7,4 39,7 42,6 Gross margin,% 34,3 % 36,5 % 38,6 % 39,4 % Adjusted EBITDA -2,8 -3,2 2,2 3,8 EBIT -4,5 -10,9 -5,1 -10,7 Net cash from operating activities -1,5 -6,2 0,1 4,3

Company description

HLRE Holding Group (commonly known as Vesivek Group) is a leading provider of roof and roof product renovations offered primarily to detached and row houses in Finland and Sweden under the brand name Vesivek. In addition to roof and roof product installations, Vesivek provides underground drain renovations in eight locations in Finland. The Group also develops, manufactures, and sells high quality rainwater systems and roof safety products.

HLRE Holding Group operated in 14 locations in Finland and three locations in Sweden in January 2025 and employs around 740 employees currently on average. The Group has two in-house manufacturing facilities in Finland, steel roofing profile production in Pirkkala and manufacture of rainwater systems and roof safety products in Orimattila.

Management Overview of the fourth quarter

Q4 financial performance in all business areas in Finland and Sweden were challenging and below forecasted. Due to lower sales volumes than expected, HLRE Group Ltd, Vesivek Ltd, Vesivek Salaojat Ltd and Vesivek Tuotteet Ltd. initiated change negotiations at the end of November regarding potential temporary layoffs of less than 90 days, affecting all employees of the group companies except for the payroll function within HLRE Group Ltd.

The purpose of the change negotiations was to address proposed temporary adjustment measures and their potential personnel implications. These measures were introduced in response to anticipated seasonal fluctuations that could lead to a decline in volume and to ensure financial profitability during the Q4 and Q1 periods.

The change negotiations concerning potential lay-offs of up to 90 days concluded within the HLRE Holding Group companies in December 2024. During the change negotiations, the rationale, impacts, and potential alternatives to the planned measures were discussed in a spirit of cooperation. The allocation, number, and timing of the layoffs specified based on separate plans as a result of a temporary reduction in the need for work, applying to the period from January 1, 2025, to April 30, 2025.

Fourth quarter November 2024 - January 2025

Q4 revenue increased by 16 % to EUR 23,6 Million (20,6 Million). Although the revenue for the quarter grew compared to the same period last year, it was still a disappointment and fell short of expectations. Gross profit was EUR 8,1 million (7,4 Million) in Q4.

Q4 reported EBITDA was EUR -2,8 Million (-4,0 Million) and adjusted EBITDA EUR -2,8 Million (-3,2 Million). No reported adjustments during the quarter. Q4 net cash from operating activities was EUR -1,5 Million (- 6,2 Million).

February 2024 - January 2025

Q1-Q4 revenue decreased to EUR 102,9 Million (EUR 108,2 Million). Q1-Q4 gross profit decreased to EUR 39,7 Million (EUR 42,6 Million). Q1-Q4 reported EBITDA was EUR 1,9 Million (2,2 Million) and adjusted EBITDA EUR 2,2 Million (3,8 Million). Reported adjustments totaled to EUR 0,3 (1,5 Million) including one-offs regarding restructuring costs in the businesses in Finland, EUR 0,25 Million and other nonrecurring costs, EUR 0,05 Million. Impact of the adjustments to the operating cashflow in Q1-Q4 amounted to EUR 0,3 Million (0,9 Million).

Q1-Q4 net cash from operating activities was EUR 0,1 Million (4,3 Million).

Goodwill impairment tests in January 2025

The management makes significant estimates and discretionary decisions in determining the level at which goodwill is tested and whether there are indications of the impairment of goodwill.

No impairment loss was recognized for the reported financial years as a result of the tests for impairment at the level of Nesco subgroup and at the level of Vesivek Ltd./Vesivek Salaojat Ltd. Grounds behind the goodwill impairment tests are specified on the notes of this bulletin.

Risks and uncertainties

The Group's revenues and operating profit are affected by general economic conditions, which are, in turn, influenced by many factors beyond the Group's control. The Group currently operates in Finland and Sweden. Currently, the majority of the Group's operations are located in Finland but growth in both markets, for example, by way of increasing market share and/or expanding the Group's product and service offering is an important factor in fulfilling the Group's strategic objectives. Respectively, the Group's revenue and operating profit are particularly susceptible to general economic conditions and perception of future general economic conditions in the Finnish and Swedish markets.

Uncertainty or adverse trends in general economic conditions could affect the Group's business and demand for the Group's products and services through, inter alia, affecting consumer confidence as well as through adverse impacts on the business activities of the Group's corporate clients purchasing the Group's rainwater systems and roof safety products. Importantly, the general economic conditions may adversely affect the level and cost of financing available to the Group's consumer and corporate clients to make investments in renovations and refurbishments. Moreover, increases in the costs of financing and decreases in the level of available financing may adversely affect the Group's ability to make investments and fulfil its strategic objectives and may have a material adverse effect on the Group's business, financial position and results. Through its manufacturing operations, the Group is furthermore exposed to the risk of fluctuations in certain commodity prices (such as steel, aluminium and wood) and energy prices (especially through fuel costs for vehicles) and increases in prices due to economic disruptions and changes in general market conditions may have an adverse effect on the Group's business, financial position and results. All of the factors mentioned above could harm the Group's operations and the Group cannot predict the ways in which the future economic environment and market conditions may affect the Group's operations.

In general, the frequency of accidents at construction sites is worth noticing and the Group operates in a business segment subject to extensive laws and regulations regarding the work environment. Despite required health and safety measures and, for example, the use of scaffoldings on its construction sites improving the safety of the personnel, the Group is exposed to the risk of, possibly even fatal, accidents at the workplace especially on its roof renovation sites but also at its manufacturing facilities. In addition to physical injuries, employees of the Group are exposed to risks related to hazardous substances as certain of the Groups renovation sites contain asbestos. Respectively, the Group must also comply with specific environmental regulations with respect to asbestos. Finnish legislation includes particularly stringent requirements for any activities involving asbestos and the safety requirements for such activities. Any failure to comply with the regulations concerning health and safety or asbestos related activities may result in liability for the Group and/or the Group's permit being revoked. For example, if Group's permit to handle asbestos would be revoked, the Group would need to stop all business activities relating to handling of asbestos and acquire the work through subcontractors. Moreover, all potential accidents and health impacts have an adverse effect on its personnel's well-being. The Group as an employer is exposed to the risks related to health and safety issues of its employees possibly resulting in reduced working capacity of employees.

The Group may, in the future, become in breach of financial covenants and other obligations in its financing agreements that constitute grounds for termination or acceleration. A failure by the Group to obtain necessary capital in the future, or obtaining financing on less favourable terms, may have an adverse effect on the Group's business, financial position and results.

HLRE Holding Group 2611405-7 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 1000 EUR 1.11.2024-31.1.2025 1.2.2024-31.1.2025 1.11.2023-31.1.2024 1.2.2023-31.1.2024 REVENUE 23 634 102 929 20 323 108 161 Other operating income 228 997 -139 1 330 Material and services -9 473 -39 350 -8 121 -39 864 Employee benefits expense -12 367 -43 459 -11 003 -46 487 Depreciation and amortisation -1 672 -6 937 -6 806 -12 810 Other operating expenses -4 830 -19 232 -5 087 -21 001 OPERATING PROFIT -4 480 -5 052 -10 833 -10 671 Finance income -380 551 -1 020 259 Finance expense -1 604 -5 129 -1 150 -4 635 Finance income and expense -1 984 -4 579 -2 170 -4 376 PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAX -6 464 -9 630 -13 003 -15 047 Tax on income from operations 927 1 284 1 568 1 769 PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD -5 537 -8 347 -11 435 -13 278 Profit attributable to: Owners of the parent company -5 252 -7 932 -11 153 -13 113 Non-controlling interests -285 -414 -282 -165 -5 537 -8 347 -11 435 -13 278 Other comprehensive income: Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 27 -33 103 12 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss 27 -33 103 12 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME -5 510 -8 380 -11 332 -13 266 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent company -5 227 -7 963 -11 059 -13 102 Non-controlling interests -283 -417 -272 -164 -5 510 -8 380 -11 332 -13 266

HLRE Holding Group 2611405-7 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 31.1.2025 31.1.2024 ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS Intangible assets 629 685 Goodwill 35 273 35 273 Property, plant, equipment 22 694 26 263 Other non-current financial assets 48 48 Non-current loan receivables 5 13 Deferred tax assets 3 334 1 940 NON-CURRENT ASSETS 61 982 64 221 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 11 228 12 833 Trade and other receivables 6 618 6 261 Loan receivables 47 52 Tax Receivable, income tax 724 713 Cash and cash equivalents 2 498 2 574 CURRENT ASSETS 21 115 22 433 ASSETS 83 097 86 654 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Owners of the parent company Share capital 80 80 Unrestricted equity reserve 18 002 18 002 Translation differences -168 -140 Retained earnings -11 607 -3 599 Owners of the parent company 6 307 14 343 Non-controlling interests -458 -91 EQUITY 5 849 14 252 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Finance and lease liabilities 55 817 10 738 Employee benefit obligation 374 400 Deferred tax liabilities 74 105 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 56 264 11 243 CURRENT LIABILITIES Finance and lease liabilities 5 299 42 066 Other current liabilities 15 627 17 098 Derivatives 0 1 852 Tax liability, income tax 59 143 CURRENT LIABILITIES 20 984 61 159 Liabilities 77 249 72 401 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 83 097 86 654

HLRE Holding Group 2611405-7 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows, indirect 1000 EUR Nov 24-Jan 25 Q4 Nov 23-Jan 24 Q4 Feb 24 - Jan 25

Q1-Q4 Feb 23 - Jan 24

Q1-Q4 Cash flows from operating activities PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD -5537 -11 584 -8 347 -13 278 Adjustments to the profit/loss for the period Depreciation, amortisation and impairment 1672 6 806 6 937 12 810 Financial income and expenses 1560 964 4 995 3 801 Tax on income from operations -927 -1 419 -1 284 -1 769 Other adjustments 398 1 281 -546 169 Adjustments total 2702 7 632 10 102 15 011 Working capital change Increase (decrease) in inventories 650 1 054 1 569 2 947 Increase / decrease in trade and other receivables 3019 3 598 -465 3 584 Increase / decrease in trade payables -2028 -6 047 1 478 -541 Interest paid -412 -809 -1 628 -3 030 Interest received 39 77 155 192 Other financial items 5 2 -2 477 -12 Income taxes paid 90 -112 -239 -551 Net cash from operating activities -1472 -6 188 148 4 322 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of tangible and intangible assets -187 42 -614 -999 Proceeds from sale of tangible and intangible assets -236 70 412 587 Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired 0 0 -2 0 Loans granted 0 0 -1 -9 Proceeds from repayments of loans 3 3 13 14 Addition (deduction) of cash equivalents 16 40 0 0 Net cash used in investing activities -404 155 -191 -407 Cash flows from financing activities Purchase of treasury shares 22 0 0 0 Proceeds from current borrowings 0 0 976 0 Proceeds from non-current borrowings 0 0 3 066 0 Payment of lease liabilities -772 -1 282 -4 074 -4 898 Net cash used in financing activities -750 -1 282 -32 -4 898 Net change in cash and cash equivalents -2626 -7 315 -75 -983 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 5125 9 890 2 574 3 557 Net Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents -2626 -7 315 -75 -983 Rate difference, Cash and cash equivalents, average rate -2 0 -2 0 Cash and cash equivalents 2498 2574 2 498 2 574 Cash and cash equivalents, other arrangements 0 0 0 0

HLRE Holding Group Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity Attributable to owners of the Company 1000 EUR Share capital Unrestricted equity reserve Translation differences Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total equity EQUITY 1.2.2024 80 18 002 -140 -3 599 14343 -91 14 252 Comprehensive income Profit (loss) for the period -7 932 -7932 -414 -8 347 Other comprehensive income: Translation differences 0 0 -30 0 -30 -3 -33 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 0 0 -30 -7 932 -7963 -417 -8 380 Transactions with owners Earnings, Other changes 0 0 0 -22 -22 0 -22 Total transactions with owners 0 0 0 -22 -22 0 -22 Change in ownership interests in subsidiaries Change in ownership interest without loss of control -52 -52 50 -2 TOTAL EQUITY 31.1.2025 80 18 002 -170 -11 605 6307 -458 5 849

1000 EUR Share capital Unrestricted equity reserve Translation differences Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total equity EQUITY 1.2.2023 80 18 002 -151 9 511 27442 71 27 512 Comprehensive income Profit (loss) for the period -13 113 -13 113 -165 -13 278 Other comprehensive income: Translation differences 0 0 11 0 11 1 12 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 0 0 11 -13 113 -13102 -164 -13 266 Earnings, Other changes 0 0 0 4 4 2 6 Total transactions with owners 0 0 0 4 4 2 6 Change in ownership interests in subsidiaries TOTAL EQUITY 31.1.2024 80 18 002 -140 -3 599 14343 -91 14 252

Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements

1.Reporting entity

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements are the financial statements of a group of companies comprised of HLRE Holding Oyj (formerly HLRE Holding Oy), a Finnish public limited liability company operating under the laws of Finland with business ID 2611405-7 (hereinafter referred to as "HLRE Holding", "the Company" or "the parent company") and its subsidiaries, which are jointly referred to as "HLRE", "HLRE Group" or "the Group". The parent company of the Group is domiciled in Pirkkala, and its registered address is Jasperintie 273, FI-33960 Pirkkala, Finland.

HLRE Group (commonly known as Vesivek Group) is a leading provider of roof and roof product renovations offered primarily to detached and row houses in Finland and Sweden under the brand name Vesivek. In addition to roof and roof product installations, Vesivek provides underground drain renovations in eight locations in Finland. The Group also develops, manufactures, and sells high quality rainwater systems and roof safety products.

2.Basis of preparation

This condensed interim report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 January 2024, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all of the information required for a complete set of financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS and accordingly, selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Group's financial position and performance since the last annual financial statements. The accounting policies applied are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 January 2025.

The consolidated financial statements are presented as thousands of euros, unless otherwise specified, and the numbers are rounded off to the nearest thousand. Because of this, the sum of individual figures can deviate from the reported total.

This condensed interim report has not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

The management has assessed the Company's ability to continue its operations as a going concern for the foreseeable future. In making this assessment, the Company's management has prepared forecasts for revenues, operating costs, and investments for the next twelve months. The forecasts are based on the assumption that the extensive structural reorganization carried out in Finland in 2024 and continuing in Q12025 has aligned the organization with demand.

As of 31 January 2025, the Company's cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 2,50 Million. The management believes that the current cash balance is adequate to cover the Company's operational costs and investment plans for the next twelve months.

Looking ahead, the Company anticipates the improved LTM profitability and cash flow from Q22025 and on. Despite the inherent uncertainties, the management remains confident in the Company's ability to navigate challenges and capitalize on opportunities.

Taking into account the aforementioned factors and considerations, the financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. The management will continue to closely monitor the Company's financial performance and adapt its strategies as necessary to ensure long-term sustainability and growth.

3. Seasonality of operations

The Group operates in an industry that sees seasonal changes. In a typical year, the second and third quarter together constitute a major share of the Group's full-year EBITDA.

Management has reacted to seasonal changes in customer volumes and demand for roof, roof product and underground drain renovations through workforce adjustment and temporary layoffs of installation and white-collar personnel in units in Finland and Group services.

4. Segment information and revenue

The Board of Directors of HLRE Holding is the Group's chief operating decision maker, and operating segments have been specified based on the information reviewed by the Board of Directors in order to allocate resources and assess the profitability of business operations. The Board of Directors manages the HLRE Group as a single integrated business aggregate, and therefore HLRE has a single operating and reportable segment.

The revenue of the HLRE Holding Group is primarily generated by roofing, roof product and underground drain renovations for single-family homes and housing companies pursuant to the service concept developed by the Company, as well as project and direct sales of rainwater systems and roof safety products. The entire service chain - product development, manufacturing, sales and installation - is managed in-house by the Group.

The HLRE Holding Group is operating in Finland and Sweden. Small-scale out of total Q1-Q4 revenue was generated by direct sales of rainwater systems and roof safety products from Vesivek Tuotteet Ltd. in Finland to Baltic countries and Sweden. The Swedish turnover was generated by roofing and roof product and solar panel installations and small-scale by direct sales of rainwater systems and roof safety products:

Breakdown of revenue by country 1000 EUR Nov 24 - Jan 25

Q4 Feb 24 - Jan 25

Q1-Q4 Nov 23 - Jan 24

Q4 Feb 23 - Jan 24

Q1-Q4 Finland 18607 81539 16944 89079 Sweden 4924 20797 3237 18433 Baltic countries 103 593 142 649 Total 23634 102929 20323 108161

5. Goodwill impairment

The management makes significant estimates and discretionary decisions in determining the level at which goodwill is tested and whether there are indications of the impairment of goodwill. According to the management's view, the acquisition price exceeding the acquired net assets was paid for the business and business idea as a whole, and therefore it considers that the goodwill must be tested at the level of Vesivek Ltd. and Vesivek Salaojat Ltd. (roofing, roof safety and drainage product installations in Finland), which is a cash-generating unit in Finland, and at the level of the Nesco subgroup (manufacturing of rainwater management systems and roof safety products), which is managed as a separate operation and cash-generating entity.

Determining the recoverable amount of a cash-generating unit is based on value in use calculations, which require the use of estimates. The calculations use cash flow projections based on budgets and estimates approved by the management for a five-year period. The cash flow projections are based on the Group's actual results and the management's best estimates of future sales, development of costs, general market conditions and applicable tax rates. The years after the projected period are extrapolated using a growth estimate of 2%. The estimated future net cash flows are discounted to their present value when estimating the recoverable amount based on the pre-tax weighted average cost of capital. The weighted average cost of capital illustrates the current market view of the time value of money and risks associated with the tested units.

The market environment for roof and underground drain renovations has been challenging, which can be seen in a decline in demand from customers postponing necessary renovations as long as possible.

Together with Company's relatively expensive product, which often is financed by loans, that are hard for consumers to obtain, presents a challenging prospect for consumers in a relatively insecure environment.

As a result of the tests for impairment at the level of Nesco subgroup and at the level of Vesivek Ltd. and Vesivek Salaojat Ltd., no impairment loss was recognized for the reported financial years.

Total goodwill value as per 31st January 2025 is EUR 35,3 Million.

6. Financial liabilities

In February 2021, the Company rearranged its financing,and issued a secured three-year SEK 300 million bonds that includes an option of increasing the total loan, when separately agreed conditions are met, by a maximum total of SEK 100 million to a maximum total of SEK 400 million in one or more tranches.

During Q4 2023, the Company initiated discussions with the majority holder of companys's SEK 300 million senior secured bonds to find a long-term financing solution by amending certain provisions of the terms and conditions, including inter alia a three-year maturity extension. Company announced on March 8th 2024 about successful completion of the SEK 300 million bond written procedure and registered 13th March 2024 by Nasdaq Stockholm.

The bond extended to mature 12 February 2027. Updated terms includes an increase of the floating rate margin to 7.85% (previous 6.60%), of which 30% may be deferred after the interest period ending 12 May 2025. Terms includes postponement of the payment of the floating rate margin otherwise payable on the Interest payment dates falling on 12 February 2024 to, and including, the Interest Payment Date falling on 12 May 2025. Postponed margin will be subordinated to the Equity injection. The amended and restated terms and conditions of the bond includes EUR three (3) Million convertible bond by the main owners of the issuer.

Amended terms and conditions have no leverage ratio covenant until July 2025, thereafter 5.0x until January 2026, 4.5x from February 2026 until July 2026 and 4.0x from August 2026 until the final maturity date. New liquidity covenant, EUR two (2) million included.

Maturities of contracts of financial liabilities 31 January 2025 1000 EUR No more than 12 months Over 1 year and no more than 2 years Over 2 years and no more than 5 years Over 5 years Total Book value Trade payables 4 941 4 941 4 941 Lease liabilities 4 792 3 935 5 956 121 14804 14 007 Bonds 1 663 2 691 30 573 34927 28 767 Convertible bonds 3 784 3 784 3 287 Shareholder loans 17 754 17754 16 420 Loans from financial institutions 976 976 976 Maturities of contracts of financial liabilities 31 January 2024 1000 EUR No more than 12 months Over 1 year and no more than 2 years Over 2 years and no more than 5 years Over 5 years Total Book value Trade payables 4 763 4 763 4 763 Lease liabilities 4 940 3 811 6 550 492 15793 15 150 Bonds 26 651 26651 26 614 Shareholder loans 15 794 15794 15 773 Derivatives 1 852 1 852 1 852

7. Fair values and carrying amounts of financial instruments

Fair values and carrying amounts of financial instruments are as follows:

31 Jan 2025 31 Jan 2024 1000 EUR Carrying amount Fair value Carrying amount Fair value Financial liabilities Loans from financial institutions 976 976 0 0 Bonds 28767 28060 26 614 25 633 Convertible bonds 3287 3211 0 0 Shareholder loans 16420 15742 15 773 15 741 Derivatives 0 0 1 852 1 852

The fair values of financial instruments are classified in accordance with the following fair value hierarchy: instruments for which there is a publicly quoted price in an active market (level 1), instruments for which there is another observable direct or indirect price than a quoted price pursuant to level 1 (level 2) and instruments for which there is no observable market price (level 3).

The fair values of loans from financial institutions are based on discounted cash flows. Fair values of the bonds are based on observable market prices.

Carrying amounts of trade receivables, trade payables and cash and cash equivalents are a reasonable approximation of their fair values.

8. Commitments and contingent liabilities

The following shares have been pledged as collateral for the bond and overdraft facility: HLRE Group Oy, Vesivek Oy, Vesivek Sverige AB and Vesivek Tuotteet Oy (former Nesco Oy).

Furthermore, the following internal loans have been pledged as collateral for the bond agreement:

Loan granted by HLRE Holding Oyj to HLRE Group Oy totaling EUR 11,996,333

Loan granted by HLRE Holding Oyj to Vesivek Oy totaling EUR 1,442,609

Loan granted by HLRE Holding Oyj to Nesco Invest Oy totaling EUR 8,446.71

Loan granted by HLRE Holding Oyj to Vesivek Tuotteet Oy (former Nesco Oy) totaling EUR 4,510,442

The following business mortgages have been confirmed and pledged as collateral for the bond and overdraft facility.

HLRE Group Oy EUR 57,200 thousand

Vesivek Oy EUR 57,200 thousand

Nesco Invest Oy EUR 57,200 thousand

Vesivek Tuotteet Oy (former Nesco Oy) EUR 57,200 thousand

Vesivek Sverige AB SEK 20,000 thousand

The following real estate mortgages have been pledged as collateral for the bond and overdraft facility:

Vesivek Tuotteet Oy (former Nesco Oy) Orimattila production plant EUR 13,673 thousand

Vesivek Oy disposed the Lieto property in May 2024 on a market value and on arm's length terms releasing the property mortgage deeds total EUR 46,800 thousand.

9. Related party transactions

The related parties of the HLRE Group include the Group's parent company and subsidiaries. The related parties also include the members of the Board of Directors and Group management team, any deputy members and secretary, the CEO and Deputy CEO, their close family members and their controlled entities.

Related party transactions are treated in accordance with the related party guideline approved by the Board of Directors of HLRE Holding Oyj. The Company's Board of Directors always decides on significant transactions with HLRE Holding Oyj and its related parties.

The following transactions have been realized with related parties:

Related party transactions 1000 EUR With entities controlled by key management 31 Jan 2025 31 Jan 2024 Sales of goods and services 0 9 Purchases of goods and services 586 565 Repayment of lease liability 0 0 Interest expense on lease liability 0 0 Loan receivables 0 0 Trade receivables 0 0 Interest receivables 0 0 Trade payables 4 7 With key management 31 Jan 2025 31 Jan 2024 Loan receivables 0 0 Non-current liabilities 13 571 11039 Interest liabilities 5 659 4984 Interest costs 621 647

Parent company's condensed income statement* 1000 EUR Feb 24 - Jan 25 Q1-Q4 Feb 23 - Jan 24 Q1-Q4 TURNOVER 492 322 Personnel costs -190 -63 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment 0 -22 Other operating expenses -323 -147 OPERATING PROFIT/LOSS -21 90 Financial income and expenses -2 314 -1 053 PROFIT/LOSS BEFORE TAX -2 335 -963 Income taxes 0 0 PROFIT/LOSS FOR THE PERIOD -2 335 -963

Parent company's condensed banace sheet* 1000 31.1.2025 31.1.2024 ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS Intangible assets 23 0 Investments 19 803 19 803 19 825 19 803 CURRENT ASSETS Non-current receivables 33 888 33 888 Current receivables 19 086 9 226 Cash and cash equivalents 1 378 36 54 352 43 151 ASSETS 74 177 62 954 SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY AND LIABILITIES SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY Share capital 80 80 Other reserves 18 002 18 002 Retained earnings 318 1 281 Profit or loss for the finacial year -2 335 -963 SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY 16 065 18 400 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities 40 001 37 413 Current liabilities 18 111 7 141 LIABILITIES 58 112 44 554 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 74 177 62 954 *Parent company's figures are presented according to the Finnish Accounting Standards

Use of Alternative Performance Measures

Alternative Performance Measures (APM) are financial measures of historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows, other than financial measures defined or specified in the applicable financial reporting framework. HLRE Group reports the financial measures [Gross profit], [Gross margin] and [Adjusted EBITDA] in its quarterly reports, which are not financial measures as defined in IFRS. The Group believes that the alternative performance measures provide significant additional information on HLRE's results of operations, financial position and cash flows The APMs are used consistently over time and accompanied by comparatives for the previous periods.

Gross profit= Revenues - cost of goods sold

Gross margin (%) = Gross profit in relation to Revenue

EBITDA = Operating profit (EBIT) + Depreciation + Amortization

EBITDA % = EBITDA in relation to Revenue

Adjusted EBITDA = EBITDA - EBITDA Adjustments

Adjusted EBITDA % = (EBITDA - EBITDA Adjustments) / Revenue

Operating profit (EBIT) % = Operating profit in relation to Revenue

EBITDA adjustments = One-offs regarding restructuring costs and other non-recurring costs