HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer prices increased for the second straight month in February, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.The producer price index rose 0.7 percent year-over-year in February, following a 0.4 percent increase in the previous month.The rise in the producer prices was particularly caused by higher prices of pulp, timber, and precious metals compared to last year, the agency said.On the other hand, the increase in prices was curbed, especially by the decrease in prices of oil products and electricity from a year ago.Domestic producer prices dropped 0.4 percent annually, and the basic price index for domestic supply, including taxes, went up by 0.6 percent from a year ago.On a month-on-month basis, producer prices remained flat in February versus a 1.5 percent increase in January.Data also showed that export prices climbed 1.9 percent from last year, while import prices were 0.4 percent lower.