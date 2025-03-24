ALUMINIUM CHINA 2025: Join Us in Celebrating 20 Years of Innovation and Global Collaboration

SHANGHAI, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ALUMINIUM CHINA 2025 is set to mark a monumental milestone - its 20th anniversary - welcoming global industry professionals to an enhanced, reimagined edition of Asia's premier trade fair for the aluminium and non-ferrous metals industries. Taking place from July 9 to 11, 2025, at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre, this celebratory edition promises an immersive experience, spotlighting aluminium, copper, and magnesium industries, and unlocking new frontiers for international collaboration and sustainable innovation.

A Landmark Edition: Aluminium, Copper & Magnesium Share the Spotlight

This year's exhibition will host over 600 exhibitors and is expected to attract more than 30,000 global visitors. As a highlight, copper and magnesium will take the stage alongside aluminium, showcasing a synergistic ecosystem of non-ferrous materials.

Aluminium , the foundational material of modern industry, continues to lead innovations across sectors.

, the foundational material of modern industry, continues to lead innovations across sectors. Copper , with its unparalleled electrical conductivity and malleability, plays a critical role in electrification and advanced manufacturing.

, with its unparalleled electrical conductivity and malleability, plays a critical role in electrification and advanced manufacturing. Magnesium, prized for its lightweight and high-strength characteristics, is accelerating the shift toward greener technologies.

Together, these materials will present cutting-edge solutions and breakthrough applications across a wide array of industries, including automotive, packaging, consumer electronics, white goods, photovoltaics, cables, and more.

Industry Giants and Global Innovators Under One Roof

From established titans to rising disruptors, the exhibitor lineup reflects the depth and diversity of the global non-ferrous metals landscape. Longstanding supporters like Chalco, Hongqiao, Nanshan, Innovation Metal, and Zhongfu return with expanded showcases, joined by leading international brands such as SMS group, Danieli, Primetals, Pyrotek, RHI, Novelis, Otto Junker, INDUCTOTHERM, and many more.

New exhibitors including Xinren Aluminium, Dongyangguang, Rongke Industry, and Huahong Technology will bring fresh energy and innovation to the show floor, solidifying ALUMINIUM CHINA as a premier platform for global sourcing and strategic networking.

Insightful Forums to Shape the Industry's Future

More than ten themed forums will offer deep dives into pivotal industry topics, fostering thought leadership and professional exchange. Confirmed highlights include:

Non-Ferrous Metals Recycling and Innovation Development Forum

China International Aluminium Processing Forum

Industry Leaders Roundtable: Face-to-Face with International Experts

6th Auto Lightweight Process Technology & Innovative Materials Forum (NEV Session)

12th Aluminium Packaging and Sustainability Forum

3rd Forum on Applications of Aluminium-Based Materials in Home Appliances and 3C Electronics

In addition, the event will host focused sessions on copper and magnesium applications, such as:

Advanced Applications Forum for Copper-Based New Materials (Energy Storage)

Innovative Applications Forum for Magnesium-Based New Materials

These forums will spotlight transformative trends, sustainability strategies, and market-ready technologies, offering practical takeaways and long-term vision for industry players.

Five Themed Zones: Experience the Future First-Hand

ALUMINIUM CHINA 2025 enhances visitor engagement through five curated display areas:

Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling & Regeneration Innovation Zone - Championing circular economy solutions and cutting-edge recycling technologies.

- Championing circular economy solutions and cutting-edge recycling technologies. Aluminium Packaging & CSR Zone - Highlighting aluminium's versatility in food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical packaging.

- Highlighting aluminium's versatility in food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical packaging. Automotive Lightweighting Innovation Zone - Showcasing next-gen materials and components enabling sustainable mobility.

- Showcasing next-gen materials and components enabling sustainable mobility. Future Non-Ferrous Materials Innovation Zone - Featuring novel applications in emerging fields like low-altitude economies and robotics.

- Featuring novel applications in emerging fields like low-altitude economies and robotics. Industry-University-Research (IUR) Collaboration Zone - Featuring student-led innovation, interactive challenges, and hands-on learning experiences.

20th Anniversary Specials: Interactive, Immersive, Inspiring

To commemorate two decades of excellence, the exhibition will feature interactive zones celebrating the industry's journey:

Aluminium Legacy Corridor : A walk-through experience tracing 20 years of industry milestones and exhibition history.

: A walk-through experience tracing 20 years of industry milestones and exhibition history. Aluminium Foil Art Workshop : Live demonstrations of traditional foil crafts, 3D jewellery-making, and aluminium leaf artwork.

: Live demonstrations of traditional foil crafts, 3D jewellery-making, and aluminium leaf artwork. Carbon Credit Refueling Station: Gamified activities promoting sustainability and low-carbon lifestyles.

These attractions will offer attendees a unique blend of nostalgia, inspiration, and creativity - making this anniversary edition truly unforgettable.

Global Engagement: Vietnam as Guest Country of Honor

Strengthening its international influence, ALUMINIUM CHINA 2025 will spotlight Vietnam as the Guest Country of Honor, hosting dedicated forums, business matchmaking, and promotional showcases. Additionally, the exhibition will launch Country Theme Days, invite delegations, and offer curated Factory Tours and a Shanghai Cruise Networking Party for overseas buyers - providing unmatched opportunities to foster cross-border collaboration and business development.

Pre-Register Today - Enjoy Free Entry and Exclusive Perks

Pre-registration is in full swing now! Sign up via the official website or WeChat before July 1, 2025, to enjoy free admission and a host of visitor benefits.

We look forward to welcoming you in Shanghai this July. Join us as we celebrate 20 years of ALUMINIUM CHINA and co-create the future of the non-ferrous metals industry together!

Please visit our official website at https://www.aluminiumchina.com/en-gb.html

