Northern Trust Asset Management (NTAM), a leading global investment management firm with US$1.3 trillion in assets under management, has named Tim Brown as head of UK sales.

Based in London, Brown is responsible for further driving the sales strategy and expanding NTAM's presence in the UK, a strategic priority in the firm's growth strategy. Overseeing a local sales team, Brown will ensure collaboration across Northern Trust, aligning with the company's asset servicing sales team to harness the company's combined expertise and capabilities and leverage its successful track record in bringing solutions to investors.

In this newly created role, Brown works closely with Michelle Inskip, head of consultant relations, EMEA, who joined the firm in August 2024 to deepen relationship with UK institutional clients. Brown reports to Rutger Maenen, head of sales for Europe, Middle East and Africa, NTAM.

"We're pleased to welcome Tim to NTAM's sales team," said Lyenda Delp, head of Global Institutional Client Group, NTAM. "His appointment complements recent hires across our broader international business in the fixed income, quant and stewardship teams, as we continue our commitment to growing our regional capabilities and services."

Clive Bellows, president for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Northern Trust, commented: "Tim's experience and track record further increases and complements the depth of expertise and talent we deploy across our regional franchise. Across our range of asset management, asset servicing and wealth management solutions, we continue to grow our collective capabilities to help our clients achieve their strategic objectives as their trusted adviser and partner."

Brown joins Northern Trust from Dimensional Fund Advisors where he served as head of institutional and EMEA consultant relations group. He has more than 25 years of industry experience, including roles at Credit Suisse and UBP.

Brown's appointment is the latest EMEA hire for the asset manager who last month announced it had expanded its global quant strategies team, hiring 13 investment personnel in Amsterdam.

About Northern Trust Asset Management

Northern Trust Asset Management is a global investment manager that helps investors navigate changing market environments in efforts to realize their long-term objectives. Entrusted with $1.3 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024, we understand that investing ultimately serves a greater purpose and believe investors should be compensated for the risks they take in all market environments and any investment strategy. That's why we combine robust capital markets research, expert portfolio construction and comprehensive risk management in an effort to craft innovative and efficient solutions that seek to deliver targeted investment outcomes. As engaged contributors to our communities, we consider it a great privilege to serve our investors and our communities with integrity, respect and transparency.

Northern Trust Asset Management is composed of Northern Trust Investments, Inc., Northern Trust Global Investments Limited, Northern Trust Fund Managers (Ireland) Limited, Northern Trust Global Investments Japan, K.K., NT Global Advisors, Inc., 50 South Capital Advisors, LLC, Northern Trust Asset Management Australia Pty Ltd, and investment personnel of The Northern Trust Company of Hong Kong Limited and The Northern Trust Company.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2024, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$16.8 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.6 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Instagram @northerntrustcompany or Northern Trust on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

