Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 24
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
24th March 2025
It is announced that at the close of business on 21st March 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
21st March 2025 49.17p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 49.06p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
24thMarch 2025
