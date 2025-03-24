Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 24

24th March 2025

It is announced that at the close of business on 21st March 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

21st March 2025 49.17p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 49.06p per ordinary share

