WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales decreased for the first time in five months in February, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.At constant prices, retail sales dropped 0.5 percent annually in February, reversing a 4.8 percent increase in January. Meanwhile, economists had expected a 5.0 percent growth.Sales of solid, liquid, and gaseous fuels dropped 3.0 annually in February, and those of food, beverages, and tobacco products slid by 2.8 percent.Meanwhile, demand for pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and orthopedic equipment was 7.4 percent higher, and sales of motor vehicles, motorcycles, and parts rose by 5.1 percent.On a monthly basis, the decline in retail sales softened to 6.0 percent from 17.3 percent in January.