JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 24
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 28 February 2025 was as follows:
Company Name
Date
NAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited
28 February 2025
$ 4.06
The Company's annual results are currently being audited and the above NAV is therefore subject to change.
JZCP's unaudited NAV as at 28 February 2025 is $4.06 per share (31 January 2025: $4.08 per share), the decrease in NAV of (2) cents per share is due to net investment losses of (2) cents per share and expenses of (1) cent per share offset by income of 1 cent per share.
Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 28 February 2025:
US$'000
Assets
Private investments 167,292
Cash at bank and treasuries 107,091
Other receivables and prepayments 1,186
Total Assets 275,569
Liabilities
Other liabilities 806
Total liabilities 806
Net Asset Value 274,763
Number of Ordinary shares in issue 67,673,293
Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.06