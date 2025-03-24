JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 24

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 28 February 2025 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 28 February 2025 $ 4.06

The Company's annual results are currently being audited and the above NAV is therefore subject to change.

JZCP's unaudited NAV as at 28 February 2025 is $4.06 per share (31 January 2025: $4.08 per share), the decrease in NAV of (2) cents per share is due to net investment losses of (2) cents per share and expenses of (1) cent per share offset by income of 1 cent per share.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 28 February 2025:

US$'000

Assets

Private investments 167,292

Cash at bank and treasuries 107,091

Other receivables and prepayments 1,186

Total Assets 275,569

Liabilities

Other liabilities 806

Total liabilities 806

Net Asset Value 274,763

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 67,673,293

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.06