JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - As Israeli bombardments continued across Gaza to intensify pressure on Hamas to release hostages, the death toll in Israel's hunt for the militant group has crossed 50,000, reports quoting the Palestnian enclave's health ministry said.It said the latest round of attacks, carried out on Sunday, resulted in the death of more than 40. With this, the total number of casualties rose to 50,021.The health ministry and the United Nations say most of the victims are women and children.The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warned that Israeli military operations are expanding into new areas.The closure of crossings into Gaza for more than three weeks 'severely disrupting relief operations and worsening an already catastrophic situation,' said UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq.Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to emphasize U.S. support for Israel. The Secretary discussed Israel's ongoing military operations in Gaza, and efforts to help release the hostages and bring them home.Rubio also conveyed the Trump Administration's determination to restore freedom of navigation in the Red Sea through military operations against the Iranian-backed Houthis.