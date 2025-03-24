Kondux Joins the Alliance for OpenUSD to Advance Secure, Real-Time 3D Asset Interoperability

Integrating lightweight, high-fidelity workflows that optimize real-time visualization and digital asset security

Kondux, a leader in secured asset workflows for 3D visualization, is proud to announce its membership in the Alliance for OpenUSD (AOUSD). This milestone reinforces our commitment to developing real-time asset visualization, scalable interoperability, and secure end-to-end asset interchange for large-scale 3D environments.

As OpenUSD continues to set the standard for cross-industry 3D interoperability, Kondux will contribute by integrating lightweight, high-fidelity workflows that optimize real-time visualization and digital asset security.

"Joining the Alliance for OpenUSD is a significant step for Kondux as we advance our security layer for end-to-end asset interchange and real-time visualization for large-scale 3D environments. OpenUSD's lightweight and extensible framework aligns perfectly with our focus on optimizing interoperability while ensuring robust asset security. By integrating tokenized asset protection within OpenUSD-driven workflows, we are committed to expanding AOUSD's mission of standardization, development, and scalable 3D collaboration. We look forward to working alongside industry leaders to enhance secure, cross-platform digital content creation and asset workflows across creative and industrial applications."

- Collin Larsen, CEO, Kondux

Expanding OpenUSD's Capabilities for Secure 3D Workflows

Kondux specializes in real-time asset interchange, NVIDIA Omniverse integration, and tokenized asset protection, making OpenUSD an essential foundation for our scalable, secure 3D content pipelines. By leveraging OpenUSD's extensible framework, we aim to enhance:

Security-First Asset Interchange - Enabling tokenized protection for digital assets, ensuring ownership and authenticity within OpenUSD environments.

Real-Time Visualization for Large-Scale 3D Scenes - Utilizing high-performance rendering to manage and stream massive datasets efficiently.

Lightweight, Cross-Platform Workflows - Engineering efficient asset pipelines that seamlessly integrate across gaming, metaverse design, industrial manufacturing, and film production.

Industry Collaboration & Standardization - Working with AOUSD members, including Pixar, NVIDIA, and Lowe's, to refine OpenUSD's interoperability and security frameworks.

Shaping the Future of OpenUSD

As OpenUSD adoption expands into industries beyond film and VFX-including architecture, engineering, manufacturing, and AI-driven simulations-Kondux is dedicated to enhancing security, scalability, and cross-platform standardization to ensure frictionless integration of 3D assets across global creative and industrial applications.

For more information about Kondux and our work with AOUSD, visit www.kondux.io.

