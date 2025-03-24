Integrated Financial Technologies Launches "Smartsourcing-as-a-Service" Channel Program

Partners Can Monetize New Offerings While Helping Customers Address Critical Staffing Needs

Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT), a leading provider of outsourced business processing solutions, today announced the launch of its Smartsourcing-as-a-Service program (SSaaS) for managed services providers (MSPs) and channel partners. The white-label service typically generates margins of up to 18 percent to partners. The program creates incremental revenue streams for channel partners while adding value for end-user companies, many of whom are suffering talent shortages.

Considered a more advanced version of outsourcing, smartsourcing integrates highly skilled, North American-based agents with state-of-the-art technology to give organizations a comprehensive solution to manage both front- and back-office tasks. These might include customer service, inside sales, collections, and other support functions. The service can be customized to meet specific customer requirements, and is available as a fully branded white-label service.

Smartsourcing is a cost-effective solution that adds the "stickiness" that partners are seeking to reinforce their customer relationships. In addition, smartsourcing can address a variety of vertical markets, including financial services, state and local government, and healthcare. Smartsourcing can be implemented either on a short-term project basis or as a long-term contract.

"In an uncertain economy where many agencies and departments have to reduce headcount or are experiencing skill gaps, the ability to cost-effectively address staffing needs with an easy-to-onboard team of specialized personnel is extremely appealing to businesses," said Tod Chisholm, president of IFT. "This program not only expands the solution provider's portfolio, it allows partners to strengthen customer relationships and demonstrates their ability to solve a vital challenge for business owners."

For information on how IFT's smartsourcing services can help establish new revenues for managed service providers, visit www.iftsolutions.com.

About Integrated Financial Technologies

Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT) is a market leader in delivering efficient, reliable, and secure back-office solutions for portfolio management, available for businesses across North America. Based in Vancouver, IFT's unique combination of deep expertise and robust technology enables the company to provide a multitude of services in sales, collections, reporting, and customer care. IFT's North American-based agents are fully trained in financial services processes and a host of service-related industries, and adhere to strict data privacy and security mandates. Their services enable organizations to increase revenue, lower operating costs, and improve customer service-without incurring added overhead. For more information, please visit www.iftsolutions.com.

