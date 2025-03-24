COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's business confidence decreased in March after strengthening in the previous month, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.The overall business confidence index, which combines expectations in industry, construction, retail trade, and services, dropped to 105.2 in March from an 8-month high of 106.9 in February.When companies are asked about factors limiting their production, there is an increasing proportion that currently reports a lack of demand, the survey said.The industrial confidence index decreased marginally to 107.2 in March from 107.3 in February as expectations regarding production weakened.The index measuring confidence in the service industry also declined to 105.2 from 107.1, and the morale for the retail sector worsened to 98.6 from 102.5.The survey revealed that the construction confidence index decreased to 101.3 from 101.7 due to a weaker outlook for employment.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX