New York Stock Exchange: NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: The NYSE on the ground at HumanX's inaugural AI conference

NEW YORK, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading global exchange, the NYSE is committed to empowering our diverse communities, wherever they may be. Engaging with our listed companies and emerging startups at key industry events is an opportunity to do just that.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/nyse/9315753-en-nyse-content-advisory-on-the-ground-humanx

So, when the visionary teams behind HLTH and Money 20/20-two conferences where we are already deeply involved-unveiled the creation of a new AI-focused community, we were ready to be a part of it.

With Funding from a16z, FPV Ventures, Foundation Capital, and Primary Ventures, HumanX is on a mission to distill AI complexity into actionable insights, strategies and tactics to help corporate and government leaders to move confidently forward in deploying and integrating AI.

The inaugural HumanX conference was held on March 10-13, 2025 at The Fontainebleau Resort in Las Vegas and featured leaders from diverse industries including Healthcare and Life Sciences, Financial Services, Consumer and Retail, Cybersecurity, Sales and Marketing, Infrastructure Tools and Business Operations. In total, the event comprised of nine diverse industry tracks, over 300 expert speakers, and numerous opportunities for NYSE to collaborate.

NYSE kicked off our coverage with a preview by Stefan Weitz, CEO of HumanX, and insights into industry trends from Gene Teare, Senior Data Editor at Crunchbase. According to Stefan, companies in attendance raised over $95 billion in capital and a third have plans to engage in M&A in the coming year. He later described the gathered community as, "the pioneers, the builders, and the decision makers, those who aren't just watching AI unfold around them, but hopefully actively shaping its future. From startups to Fortune 500 companies, from policy makers to investors, … they're building a roadmap for how AI and humanity can actually thrive together, and we do it at scale."

On Monday, March 10, Laura Diorio from the NYSE moderated a panel discussion on how AI is transforming finance through predictive analytics, fraud prevention, and automation, featuring Andrew Brown (Check), Laura Spiekerman (Alloy), and Juan Pablo Ortega (Yuno). Our coverage also highlighted companies like Credo AI, Brex, Glean, Vanta, Metropolis, Cerebras, SambaNova, and more, with real-time engagement from major participating companies. Stefan Weitz officially welcomed attendees, followed by commentary from Sridhar Ramaswamy, CEO of Snowflake, and Rajat Taneja, President of Technology at Visa.

On Tuesday, March 11, NYSE President Lynn Martin led a discussion on AI in the workplace with Sarah Franklin, CEO of Lattice, and Tomer Cohen, CPO of LinkedIn. The day also featured a Women in AI highlight with contributions from Lynn, alongside Monte Carlo, Credo AI, Lattice, Writer, Vanta, and others. Michael Misiewicz, Head of Data Science at Yext, previewed his presence on the HumanX panel and discussed Yext's new product, Scout. Rajat Taneja unveiled new research on AI's impact on commerce and finance from the Institute for the Future. Sven Gierlinger, SVP and CXO at Northwell Health, discussed his involvement in HumanX Innovation and Healthcare. The event also featured companies like Airtable, Mistral, Neo4J, Dialpad, Dataiku, and Crunchbase.

Coming off the success of the inaugural HumanX Conference, its leadership team convened at the corner of Wall and Broad to ring the Opening Bell on Wednesday, March 19, to mark next year's conference in San Francisco, planned for April 2026. While here, CEO Stefan Weitz conducted interviews on the trading floor, including with NYSE TV. When he took to stage at the Opening Bell Ceremony, Stefan had this to say about opening the US Equity Markets, "Let's recognize what we're actually doing, what we're actually opening. It's really a future where AI isn't just another tool, it's a force multiplier, a future where those who understand its potential for those who invest in its power, who won't just adapt, they will lead."

