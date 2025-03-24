American College of Education: Energage Names ACE a 2025 Top Workplaces USA Award Winner

The college has earned the honor for the past four years.

American College of Education (ACE) was recently honored as a fourth-consecutive 2025 Top Workplaces USA award winner at a celebration in Las Vegas. Additionally, ACE earned all twelve culture badges for the second consecutive year. The honor is issued by Energage and is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey.

Energage is a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand workplaces with exemplary work cultures. Survey results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland, Chief Human Resources Officer KK Byland, Chief Academic Officer and Provost Jodi Feikema, and Vice President of Human Resources Natalie Pelham attended the celebration.

"We are thrilled to see ACE continue to grow and maintain a positive and engaging work culture," Byland said. "We are beyond grateful to our employees who took the time to offer their insights because we strongly value their feedback and experiences. It's been a fantastic week connecting and celebrating with other like-minded organizations in Las Vegas this week."

The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," Energage CEO Eric Rubino added. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

