JWP Connatix Announces Industry Innovator and Leader, John Nardone, as Chief Executive Officer

Industry-defining media and technology executive, John Nardone, becomes new CEO of leading independent video platform, JWP Connatix.

NEW YORK, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JWP Connatix (JWPC), a leading video technology and monetization platform, announced that John Nardone has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer, effective today.

Nardone will lead JWP Connatix into its next phase of strategic growth, following the company's recent merger between JW Player and Connatix. The merger has enabled broadcasters and publishers to grow their businesses by managing, distributing and monetizing their video content. The combination of JW's best-in-class video management and delivery technology with Connatix's content and monetization capabilities sets the stage for transformational growth.

In his new CEO role at JWP Connatix, Nardone will focus on continuing to drive the advancement and innovation of the company's video technology platform while integrating the powerful monetization solutions content owners need to succeed. This combined focus will further extend the company's leadership as the video platform of choice for content owners in the digital video ecosystem.

Nardone expressed, "I am thrilled and honored by the opportunity to lead JWP Connatix through its next phase of transformational growth. Thanks to an outstanding global team of video and advertising technology experts, JWP Connatix is already in a strong leadership position for the most consumed format on the internet - video. The demand for trusted, high quality and ROI-driven video solutions will only continue to grow. Publishers, broadcasters and CTV platforms are all competing for consumer attention and advertising dollars. We are in a unique position to support them across infrastructure, monetization and new AI-driven applications on the horizon. I'm eager to harness the full potential of JWP Connatix in this new era of video."

Nardone brings to JWP Connatix a remarkable track record combining industry-defining innovations alongside three decades of proven CEO leadership and value creation. Nardone holds a unique blend of product-driven technology innovation together with a deep understanding of the media and marketing technology landscape. His pioneering leadership traces back to having served as President of the first digital agency, Modem Media, and also as a founding board member of the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB).

Most recently, Nardone served as President of MediaOcean, where he drove the evolution of MediaOcean's converged video, streaming, and linear television platform. Previously, Nardone led successful ventures at Flashtalking, [X+1] and Modem Media, driving significant company growth at each.

Dave Otten, JWP Connatix's outgoing CEO, commented, "I believe deeply in JWP Connatix's strategy and incredible team and the time is right for a new, proven leader to take on the extraordinary transformational growth opportunity ahead of us. I am thrilled for what John brings to our customers, partners and employees. I have every confidence that the company will achieve its full potential under his leadership."

"We warmly welcome John to JWP Connatix," said David Kashak, Chairman of the Board. "John's extensive industry experience and proven leadership make him the perfect fit as our new CEO. We also extend our sincere gratitude to Dave Otten for his leadership in founding JW Player over 15 years ago, managing the recent merger of JW Player with Connatix and ensuring a seamless CEO transition process."

About JWP Connatix

JWP Connatix is a leading independent video technology and monetization platform. The company empowers broadcasters, publishers and advertisers to deliver exceptional streaming and online video experiences, while maximizing video revenue across all screens.

JWP Connatix is a trusted partner to over 7,000 global customers, including 80% of the top 25 comScore US publishers, delivering over 30 billion video plays and impressions to consumers every month. The company is headquartered in New York City with offices in London, England; Cluj-Napoca, Romania; Eindhoven, Netherlands; Skopje, Macedonia; and Tel Aviv, Israel.

Media Contact

Cassady Nordeen

Cassady@purposenorthamerica.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2526133/jwp_conn_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jwp-connatix-announces-industry-innovator-and-leader-john-nardone-as-chief-executive-officer-302408444.html