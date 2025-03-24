SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - South Korea's constitutional court has dismissed the impeachment of the country's acting president Han Duck-soo as null and void, and ordered that he should be reinstated to the post.Han Duck-soo was the country's Prime minister when President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached by the parliament after he was forced to repeal the martial law he imposed on December 3 after protests by the lawmakers.Han took over as acting president after President Yoon was impeached.Late last year, South Korean parliament had voted to impeach Han Duck-soo after he blocked the appointment of three judges that the parliament nominated to the Constitutional Court to complete Yoon's impeachment process.As per South Korean law, an impeachment becomes valid only after at least two third of the nine-member Court approves it.After the impeachment motion against Han was passed, the finance minister and deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok has been serving as the Acting President.On Monday, the Constitutional Court ruled with overwhelming majority to repeal the impeachment decision.Han thanked the apex court for its decision, and vowed that he will work 'to bring the government to order.'A verdict on the impeachment of President Yoon is pending before the Constitutional Court.The 64-year-old politician is being investigated on charges of insurrection as the martial law order plunged the country into turmoil.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX