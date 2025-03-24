BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.The pound rose to 4-day highs of 0.8360 against the euro and 1.2975 against the U.S. dollar, from early lows of 0.8385 and 1.2911, respectively.Against the yen, the pound advanced to a 5-day high of 194.02 from an early low of 193.27.The pound edged up to 1.1433 against the Swiss franc, from an early low of l.1408.If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.82 against the euro, 1.31 against the greenback, 196.00 against the yen and 1.15 against the franc.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX