Pace® Analytical: Pace Establishes Center of Excellence for PFAS Treatability Studies

Company supports clients in testing and validating PFAS treatment and destruction technologies

Pace® Analytical Services, the preferred provider of regulatory testing and analytical laboratory services, and a Division of Pace®, a Science and Technology Company, today announced it has designated a Pace® Center of Excellence (COE) for PFAS Treatability Studies.

PFAS are environmentally persistent synthetic compounds that have been shown to build up in the tissues of plants, animals, and people. Some of these chemicals have also been linked to significant health issues. Many widely available PFAS treatment solutions focus on removing the PFAS, but validation is required to ensure successful remediation. In addition, solving the challenge of PFAS environmental contamination will require the development of new technologies for PFAS remediation, destruction, and removal. The newly established PFAS Treatability Studies COE at Pace® will leverage its extensive expertise in analyzing various matrices and assisting clients in evaluating and validating the efficiency of these technologies and methods.

"The PFAS Treatability Studies Center of Excellence was established to support clients piloting PFAS treatment programs and destruction technologies to address the larger PFAS problem, " notes Greg Whitman, President of Pace® Analytical Services. "Promising new technologies are emerging every day, and we are committed to helping clients test and validate these solutions." The Pace® COE for PFAS Treatability Studies includes two laboratories in the New England area.

Pace® will host Navigating PFAS in Drinking Water: Treatability Insights and Analytical Overview, on March 25, 2025. This free webinar will review drinking water pilot programs and destruction technologies with client, LW Utilities. Registration information can be found here .

Pace® is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

About Pace® Analytical Services

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. Pace® people are committed to advancing the science of businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and others by providing local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. Through our in-lab and emergency onsite containment and regulatory services, we ensure our air, water, soil, and more are safe for our communities and lives. Pace® also supports customers with in-house labs, providing a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Learn how Pace® people are working to advance science through sustainable practices and continuous innovation at PACELABS.com .

