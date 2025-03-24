Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2025) - Vasie Papadopoulos, Vice-President of Corporate Affairs at ChangeMakers is pleased to announce their participation as a speaker at the inaugural Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference, taking place on May 7, 2025 at the Old Mill Toronto during Women's Health Month.





The WorkWell Conference is a premier event designed to empower professionals in public relations, media, investor relations, and business to accelerate growth while prioritizing career success, wellbeing, and innovation.

Hosted by the Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations, the conference brings together top industry professionals to discuss strategies for leadership, resilience, and growth in today's dynamic business environment.

Vasie Papadopoulos will be speaking on The Future of Women in Leadership: AI, Innovation, and Stakeholder Trust, alongside a distinguished lineup of industry experts. This session will be about AI and automation and how they are reshaping industries, while stakeholder expectations continue to evolve. This panel will explore how leaders can embrace innovation, foster trust, and navigate the complexities of an increasingly changing world while staying true to their values and vision.

"It is critical female leaders continue to gather and discuss topical issues so that our voices remain powerful and influential," stated Vasie Papadopoulos.

The conference agenda includes three keynote presentations and five expert-led panels with over 20 speakers on leadership, health and wellbeing, emotional intelligence, creativity, personal branding, media and public relations.

To mark Canadian Women in Public Relations 10-year business anniversary, the event will also feature an evening reception, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to network with event speakers and connect with fellow professionals in a relaxed and celebratory setting.

Tickets for Women in PR North America's WorkWell Conference 2025 are available now on womeninpr.com and on Eventbrite.

About Vasie Papadopoulos

Vasie is the Vice-President of Corporate and Public Affairs with ChangeMakers. She is a seasoned communications leader with deep expertise in executive counsel, crisis and issues management, data-driven campaigns and stakeholder communications for both public and private sector organizations. She has led, guided, and trained organizations and executives on thought leadership, media training, and public outreach in complex and highly regulated sectors.

She has an undergraduate degree in political science from the University of Ottawa, a master's degree in philosophy from the University of Edinburgh, Scotland, and an executive MBA from Ivey School of Business. She designs shoes and is an accomplished travel photographer. In 2020, she was named one of Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women through the Women's Executive Network.

About Women in PR North America

Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd. (Women in PR Canada®) and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR USA®) is an influential network of leading businesswomen striving for excellence in the field of public relations. Together, the organizations form the networking group Women in PR North America®.

