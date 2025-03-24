WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Students from Richmond Hill, New York, will have the chance to connect with American astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers this week as they will answer prerecorded questions from aboard the International Space Station.During the 20-minute space-to-Earth call at 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, students will ask science, technology, engineering, and mathematics-related questions to the astronauts, NASA said.The U.S. space agency said it can be watched on NASA+ and various platforms, including social media.The event, open to students and their families, will be hosted by Richmond Hill High School, a New York City public high school in Queens South, District 27. The school's goal is to inspire their students to pursue STEM careers.For more than 24 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked aboard the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Astronauts aboard the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through SCaN's (Space Communications and Navigation) Near Space Network.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX