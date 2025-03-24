CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Mixed sentiment prevailed in world markets amidst rise in expectations about an easing in tariff regulations by the U.S. World markets also braced for several key data releases scheduled for the week including PCE-based inflation readings from the U.S.Wall Street Futures are trading with strong gains. European benchmarks are however trading with heavy losses. Asian markets had finished trading on a mostly positive note.The six-currency Dollar Index edged up. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices rallied amidst fresh U.S. sanctions on Iran. Geopolitical tensions continued to buoy gold prices. Cryptocurrencies are trading with strong gains.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 42,402.50, up 0.99% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,735.60, up 1.20% Germany's DAX at 22,856.97, down 0.15% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,623.59, down 0.27% France's CAC 40 at 8,021.71, down 0.26% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,410.75, down 0.24% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 37,608.49, down 0.18% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,936.90, up 0.07% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,370.03, up 0.15% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,905.56, up 0.91%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0828, up 0.13% GBP/USD at 1.2946, up 0.22% USD/JPY at 149.80, up 0.33% AUD/USD at 0.6284, up 0.24% USD/CAD at 1.4341, down 0.06% Dollar Index at 104.11, up 0.02%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.303%, up 1.20% Germany at 2.7865%, up 0.67% France at 3.479%, up 0.35% U.K. at 4.7650%, up 1.12% Japan at 1.525%, down 0.91%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $71.94, up 0.46%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $68.64, up 0.53%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $3,060.51, up 0.40%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $87,406.80, up 3.13% Ethereum at $2,084.60, up 3.69% XRP at $2.45, up 2.25% BNB at $628.29, up 1.02% Solana at $142.68, up 7.08%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX