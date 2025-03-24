KeyBank's Commitment to Building Relationships With Small and Middle Market Businesses Wins 12 National and Regional Best Bank Awards From Coalition Greenwich

Nine middle market and three small business awards recognize the advice, service and satisfaction Key provides to clients and reflects commitment to building relationships based on trust

KeyBank is being recognized for its support of small and middle market business clients with twelve 2025 Best Bank Awards in middle market banking and small business. These awards reflect Key's sophisticated platform and depth of expertise for growth companies as well as its commitment to helping small businesses grow and run better.

KeyBank received the following nine national and regional Coalition Greenwich Best Bank Awards for middle market banking:

Best Bank - Ease of Doing Business for Middle Market Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank - Values Long-Term Relationships for Middle Market Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank - Trust for Middle Market Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank - Customer Service for Middle Market Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank - Satisfaction with Cash Management Sales Specialist for Middle Market Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank - Satisfaction with Relationship Manager (RM) for Middle Market Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank - Advisory Capabilities of Relationship Manager (RM) for Middle Market Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank - Satisfaction with Relationship Manager (RM) for Middle Market Banking in the U.S. (Northeast)

Best Bank - Satisfaction with Relationship Manager (RM) for Middle Market Banking in the U.S. (West)

These awards recognize KeyBank's ability to build trusted relationships with middle market clients, providing them with high quality advice and day-to-day service, that helps them optimize business performance.

"These awards are a testament to the deep trusted relationships we've built with our clients and the dedication of the teams that serve them every day," said Ken Gavrity, President of Key Commercial Bank. "We are honored to be recognized by Greenwich Associates and our clients and remain committed to delivering a best-in-class platform and deep industry expertise that empowers middle market businesses to grow and succeed."

Learn more about the solutions KeyBank offers to middle market businesses

KeyBank also received the following three national and regional Coalition Greenwich Best Bank Awards for Small Business Banking:

Best Bank - Satisfaction with Relationship Manager (RM) for Small Business Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank - Advisory Capabilities of Relationship Manager (RM) for Small Business Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank - Satisfaction with Relationship Manager (RM) for Small Business Banking in the U.S. (Midwest)

"Our people are the foundation of KeyBank and these awards from Greenwich reflect their expertise and ability to reach out and build relationships with small businesses across the nation," said Mike Walters, President of Business Banking at KeyBank. "We are committed to providing small businesses with the tools and guidance they need to help them run better and grow in their communities."

Learn more about how KeyBank helps small businesses

Methodology

Small Business: Awards are based on more than 13,000 interviews with businesses with sales of $1 million -$10 million across the country.

Middle Market Business: Awards are Based on nearly 12,000 interviews with businesses with sales of $10-500 million across the United States.

ABOUT KEYCORP

In 2025, KeyCorp celebrates its bicentennial, marking 200 years of service to clients and communities from Maine to Alaska. To learn more, visit KeyBank Heritage Center. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at December 31, 2024.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

